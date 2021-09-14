CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
China self-driving firm DeepRoute.ai raises $300 million from Alibaba, others

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (Reuters) – Chinese autonomous driving startup DeepRoute.ai said on Tuesday it raised $300 million from investors including e-commerce company Alibaba to expand its test fleet and develop technologies including self-driving trucks. Other investors in the funding round include Greater China-focused tech investor Jeneration Capital, Chinese automaker Geely and some...

