Braves, Patriots play for hardware the next 3 nights

It's Trophy Week for high school sports involving Terre Haute North and Terre Haute South the next three days, with the two teams playing for the Spike (volleyball, Tuesday), the Ball (girls soccer, Wednesday) and the Cup (boys soccer, Thursday).

Competition is at South on Tuesday and Thursday and at North on Wednesday.

Junior varsity play will precede all three varsity matches, with varsity volleyball expected to begin at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The girls will play just one junior varsity half at 5:30 Wednesday, with the varsity contest at approximately 6:30, and the Thursday varsity match at South will start somewhere around 7 p.m.

Additional incentive involving the traveling trophies is probably not needed.

• Volleyball — This rivalry has also played to raise funds for cancer research or newborn intensive care for several years now, and Tuesday night is no different. Expect a lot of pink to be worn by both teams.

On the court, what used to be a one-sided rivalry in favor of South has leveled off lately, and North is currently in possession of the Spike.

The Patriots earned that trophy by coming back from a 2-0 deficit in last season's match to win 3-2, and the Braves have probably been reminded of that fact once or twice since then.

South is also off to a better start this season, having earned a spot in the Class 4A top 10 recently, although a long winning streak for the Braves was stopped by top-ranked Class A power Trinity Lutheran on Saturday (the Braves had beaten Trinity Lutheran in another tournament the previous Saturday).

• Girls soccer — This rivalry has been dominated by the Patriots recently, and the Patriots have flirted with state rankings in several recent seasons.

A promising group of sophomores is hoping to continue that Patriot tradition, but the Braves are hoping that fact works in their favor.

South also has some promising young players, and maybe just as many or more veterans than the Patriots do — including one key player who has seen the rivalry from both sides.

• Boys soccer — Intensity and unpredictability have characterized this rivalry, and this season should be no different. Both teams have similar records, and play Thursday night could be the most passionate of the three evenings.

This rivalry's odd current statistic is that the winner of the Cup seems to be less successful in postseason play.

North currently has the trophy, for example, but South had its best postseason showing in many years last fall.

Trophy Week

Tuesday — Volleyball, Terre Haute North at Terre Haute South; junior varsity play begins at 5:30 p.m., the varsity contest approximately 6:30.

Wednesday — Girls soccer, Terre Haute South at Terre Haute North; junior varsity match (only one half) at 5:30 p.m., followed by the varsity contest at approximately 6:30.

Thursday — Boys soccer, Terre Haute North at Terre Haute South; junior varsity match at 5 p.m., followed by the varsity contest at approximately 7.