Nipah virus in Kerala: 17 more samples test negative, hunt on to find source

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (CBS4) – “Mostly more of comfort,” Roy Trujillo said as he showed up at a Stride Community Health vaccination site for a booster COVID shot. The vaccine has worked for him. He got it about four months after getting a case of COVID-19 last year. “My wife got it, too, and two of my granddaughters,” he said. Fortunately his case was mild. Roy, a retiree at 66, is one of millions now living life after infection with SARS-Co-V2. “You’re going to develop an immune response to that infection and that’s going to give you a boost in immunity,” explained...

COLORADO STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO