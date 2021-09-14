Nipah virus in Kerala: 17 more samples test negative, hunt on to find source
Sep. 14—The samples of 17 people, who were in the contact list of the 12-year-old boy who succumbed to the Nipah virus disease on September 5, have tested negative, Kerala health minister Veena George has said. According to Veena George, of the 17 results, five were tested at the Pune NIV and the rest at the special laboratory set up at the Kozhikode Medical College. "Currently, the samples of 140 close contacts have tested negative," the minister said in a release.www.tribuneledgernews.com
Comments / 0