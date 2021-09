The Astros dealt a significant blow to the AL West rival Mariners on Tuesday night. Seattle took a two-run lead into the ninth inning, but Alex Bregman swatted a game-tying two-run homer, then Carlos Correa won it with a walk-off double in the 10th (HOU 5, SEA 4). The Mariners were two outs away from being only two games back of the second wild card spot. Instead, they remain three back.

MLB ・ 14 DAYS AGO