European stocks close mixed after U.S. inflation report; JD Sports up 10%

Will they or won't they? Markets worldwide will be holding their collective breaths on Wednesday as they await the Federal Reserve's decision on whether it will begin to close the taps on its monetary stimulus. The growing consensus is that the much-anticipated first step will not be announced until November and ultimately begin in December. But Fed Chair Jerome Powell could still provide details on the plan to start to taper the massive bond buying program that kept the US financial market from collapsing during the worst of the Covid-19 pandemic. The policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) opened its second day of deliberations on Wednesday morning, and will announce its decision at 1800 GMT, after which Powell will hold a press conference where he certainly will be asked to elaborate on the bank's tapering schedule.

BUSINESS ・ 19 HOURS AGO