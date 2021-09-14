CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
European stocks close mixed after U.S. inflation report; JD Sports up 10%

By Elliot Smith, @ElliotSmithCNBC
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON — European stocks closed mixed Tuesday as investors reacted to U.S. inflation data that could inform the Federal Reserve's timing for tapering of its monetary stimulus. The pan-European Stoxx 600 provisionally closed little changed, with mining stocks sinking 1.9% while tech shares rose 1.2%. The U.S. August consumer price...

