Astounding Primary Arms SLx 1X MicroPrism Optic: Full Review

By James Tarr
outdoorchannelplus.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrimary Arms has been producing intriguing optics for a while now, not content to imitate other companies but rather doing their part to innovate. Their new SLx 1X MicroPrism is one of the most interesting optics I’ve encountered in years. A prism optic actually uses a glass prism to focus...

outdoorchannelplus.com

The New Mossberg 940 Pro Waterfowl Edition Shotgun Review

Digital Editor Sam Forbes was one of the first hunters to get his hands on the latest semi-auto shotgun from Mossberg: the 940 Pro Waterfowl Edition. September offered Sam a chance to truly field test this shotgun as he tested the 12 gauge on both geese and dove in the same weekend. In this video, Sam reviews the all-new features of this competition-style Mossberg that has been adapted for high-capacity waterfowl hunting.
Digital Trends

This powerful solar generator is down to $180 at Amazon today

At Amazon today, you can buy the FF Flashfish 300W Solar Generator for just $180, saving you $43 on the usual deal. If you need a new power generator for your camping trips or any road trips you have planned, or simply because your home suffers from a lot of power outages, you’ll be delighted by how useful this portable power generator can be. Be quick though as we can’t see stock lasting for long at this price and you won’t want to miss out.
ELECTRONICS
canonrumors.com

Venus Optics announces the Laowa Argus 35mm f/0.95 for full-frame cameras, including the RF mount

This site contains affiliate links to products and services. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Laowa Argus 35mm f/0.95 FF is the FIRST full-frame 35mm with f/0.95 ultra-fast aperture. Makes it the fastest 35mm and widest f/0.95 lens in the market. The optical performance is maximized by incorporating 1 ED glass element, 1 aspherical lens element, and 4 high-refractive-index glass materials. The extraordinary shallow depth of field and dreamy bokeh created by f/0.95 is the trump card for portraits. In the meanwhile, its unbeatable performance in low light conditions for obtaining sharp and outstanding images makes it a must-have tool for every photographer and videographer. The wide FoV allows more backgrounds being recorded into the image and thanks to the f/0.95 aperture, a shallow depth of field can still be achieved.
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

Optical Keyboard

A neat little optical keyboard with LEDs and photosensors. This optical keyboard/keypad is a low-cost optical user input device capable of deployment underwater, explosive gas areas, or in other locations where hermetic sealing is desirable. It does not use capacitive, magnetic, mechanical, acoustic, or visible-light coupling. The reflection of an infrared beam is used at each keysite to determine finger presence. No part of this device need be in actual contact with the outside medium; a transparent window (possibly of variable thickness) may optionally be used. Emphasis is on ease of construction, low component count and cost, and low software processing cost. A current tradeoff is lack of operation capability in direct sunlight, which can be improved by inverting the present phototransitor biasing and additional software work.
TECHNOLOGY
wmleader.com

BuddyPhones Cosmos Plus review: full-featured travel headphones for kids

In my home, headphones for my kids tend to be a hand-me-down affair. When I’ve upgraded to something newer or better, I pass down my old cans to my kids to use with their tablets or Chromebooks. But this is less than ideal for a variety of reasons: the older headphones might be lacking features like Bluetooth or noise cancellation; what fits my oversized head likely won’t sit comfortably on their kid-sized domes; and standard headphones don’t have a way to limit their maximum volume, which can lead to hearing loss in children.
ELECTRONICS
lifewire.com

A Full Review of DriverMax, a Free Driver Updater Tool

DriverMax is a free driver updater tool that supports automated installs, scheduled scans, and full device driver backups, among other things. A major limitation with DriverMax is that the free version lets you download only a certain number of drivers per day and per month. However, this probably isn't a limitation that'll cause you much inconvenience.
COMPUTERS
BGR.com

5 Best Car Phone Mounts 2021: Magnetic, Suction Cup, more

Stand-alone GPS units are a thing of the past. If your car doesn’t have a built-in navigation system, then you probably know where you’re going always (unlikely) or you use your cell phone for navigation (more likely). But it’s very dangerous to be looking down at your phone for directions as you’re driving (just as it is to text and drive). Take the safe approach to find directions by getting a cell phone mount for your car. Having your phone on a mount lets you see it while still being able to keep your eyes on the road. Plus, you can...
ELECTRONICS
Indy100

JLab Talk Pro USB Microphone: The perfect four-in-one tool for home recording

I’m no stranger to microphones. As a broadcast communications major in college, I often recorded my own radio spots and news reels for the campus radio and TV shows I worked on. As a longtime musician, I’ve worked with countless mics in the studio that captured my drums and vocals with expert precision. As a radio show host during the quarantine, I picked up a new appreciation for the at -home technology available to us basement creators these days.The microphone I’ve used at home for about a year now is a cheap one that sounds okay for its low...
TV SHOWS
cnx-software.com

Zidoo M6 Arm mini PC review – Part 1: Unboxing and Teardown

I’ve just received my first Rockchip RK3566 platform with Zidoo M6 Arm mini PC that supports Ubuntu 18.04, Android 11, and Station OS. I was sent the standard version with 4GB RAM and 32GB eMMC flash that will be suitable for most applications. I’ll start Zidoo M6 review with an unboxing and a teardown to check the hardware design and “hidden” features before reviewing with the device with Android 11 and/or Ubuntu 18.04.
COMPUTERS
outdoorchannelplus.com

New Weatherby Mark V Backcountry 2.0 Ti Carbon Rifle In-Field Review

The popular, lightweight mountain rifle gets an upgrade. When I first handled the new Weatherby Mark V Backcountry 2.0 Ti Carbon rifle, my initial thought was: “Man, this thing is light.”. My second thought was: “This thing is way too light for the magnum cartridge it’s chambered for. I’m not...
mmorpg.com

Razer Huntsman V2 Optical Gaming Keyboard Review

Innovation is something that Razer is proud of and for a good reason. With each product it releases, countless hours go into fine-tuning the design in order to provide users with the best experience it has to offer while pushing those limits. The Razer Huntsman V2 optical keyboard has jumped on the “performance first” train that a few of Razer's other products have spearheaded. The latest iteration features upgraded optical switches in combination with foam dampening to reduce keystroke noise. Will this new direction prove to be the right path? Find out in this review.
ELECTRONICS
outdoorchannelplus.com

Simms Flyweight Hip Hybrid System

New pack helps anglers get far from roads. We broke the news on the new Simms Flyweight Waders when they were first announced, and the breathable waders with stretch panels and 5.11 HEXGRID over the chest pocket won our award for the best new wader of the year (see our 2021 Gear Guide, or online at flyfisherman.com). But the waders are just part of a robust Flyweight product family designed for fly fishers who want to travel light and fast—and as far from the road as possible. Now that the entire line is available, we’ve been experimenting with the...
CARS
outdoorchannelplus.com

Colt Anaconda .44 MAG (COVER) (VIDEO)

Colt’s updated and revamped Anaconda is a six-round, large frame, U.S. forged stainless steel double-action revolver chambered in 44 Magnum. Available in 6-inch or 8-inch barrel lengths. The leaf-spring action provides a non-stacking, smooth-as-glass trigger pull. Recoil-absorbing Hogue overmolded grips are interchangeable with all Colt Python grips. The sights are...
PYTHON
outdoorchannelplus.com

Mossberg International Gold & Silver Reserve Over/Under: Shotgun Review

At an unbeatable price point, the new Mossberg Silver Reserve and Gold Reserve shotguns are an attractive option for upland hunting. The Mossberg name may always be most closely associated with pump and semiauto shotguns, but Mossberg International is hoping to become a bigger player in the U.S. over/under market with the release of their new Silver Reserve and Gold Reserve shotguns. These Turkish-made stackbarrels are available in a wide range of configurations that serve...
GOLD
SPY

Keep Your Home Safe and Secure With One of These Outdoor Security Cameras

Outdoor home security cameras protect and monitor your home with advantages such as night vision, loud sirens and motion detection capabilities, all the while allowing you to see and capture your footage in high definition. These are not your basic, outdated, motion sensor security lights; these systems are high-tech, indoor- and outdoor-ready, weatherproofed, and allow easy remote viewing access from your phone or device. What to Look for in Wireless Outdoor Security Cameras Depending on your household needs, there is a camera for everyone; it is just a matter of choosing which featured amenities are most important. The best wireless outdoor security...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Best Wi-Fi Range Extenders in 2021: Get rid of dead zones in your home

Wireless connectivity has certainly improved over the years  — but that’s not to say it’s always perfect. Even some of the best Wi-Fi setups have their flaws. However, if you’re resistant to an old-school, yet slightly more reliable, wired setup, there are options to improve your Wi-Fi when your provider fails to give you reliable service. One solution is picking up a Wi-Fi range extender. This is especially useful for people with bigger homes that have a plethora of dead zones or just far too many devices for one lonely Wi-Fi router to handle. If you do opt to purchase a...
RETAIL
outdoorchannelplus.com

Why a Thumb Release Can Improve Your Accuracy

Changing your release aid can be intimidating. There are, however, many reasons to consider switching to a thumb release. Last month, I encouraged all you index-finger release aid shooters to try a handheld release — specifically one with a thumb trigger (as opposed to a hinge-style or resistance-activated release). This...
HOBBIES
CBS Miami

South Florida Based 4ocean’s Solar-Powered Robot On A Mission To Keep Our Beaches Clean

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – There’s new hope for our beaches thanks to a Boca Raton organization’s innovative robot. 4ocean’s “BeBot” has a simple mission: End the ocean plastic crisis. “So, the BeBot is a solar-powered and battery-powered beach cleaning robot. It’s remote control, and it sifts microplastic from the sand and smaller pieces of plastic from the sand and collects them into a container. So it’s designed to help clean coastlines of small pieces of plastic,” explained Alex Schulze, 4ocean’s cofounder. Now, should you be worried about one of these things running you over while laying on the beach? Schulze said there’s nothing to fear. “You...
FLORIDA STATE

