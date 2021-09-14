CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Should You Buy a .40 S&W?

By Michelle Hamilton, Field Editor
Cover picture for the articleShould you choose a .40 S&W over a 9mm Parabellum? Here are a few thoughts on the mid-bore pistol cartridge. The .40 caliber was an answer to a question that was quickly answered, and the answer is not .40 S&W. Plain and simple. Modern projectile technology solved a lot of issues formerly experienced with older duty caliber handgun loads, and has improved terminal performance overall. Once ammunition manufacturers started understanding the basic formula for designing reliable expanding handgun bullets, the caliber debate among duty calibers ultimately died.

sandy
9d ago

Personally, I like the 10mm, but for those who can’t handle that powerful a cartridge, the 9mm with 147 grain expanding hollow point ammunition is very effective. And the 9mm can be had in very small packages, perfect for concealed carry. With all the choices now in guns and calibers, there is no reason for any law abiding person to go unarmed. The life you save may be your own.

EJ_WA
9d ago

Absolutely love my S&W M&P .40. I have 9s, .357s and .45s, ar’s, shotguns, but in the dark when u hear that noise downstairs the only thing I want in my hand is my .40.

guest
9d ago

shouldnt matter what caliber. as long as your proficient and have confidence in your ability.

