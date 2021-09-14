RESOURCES FOR FARMERS WITH PARKINSON’S DISEASE

No one knows exactly what causes Parkinson's disease, but it could be the result of your age, environment, genetics, and other factors. Parkinson's disease is caused when the brain cells responsible for producing dopamine, the chemical messenger that coordinates the body's muscle movements and emotional responses, stop working or die. It typically leads to motor symptoms such as tremor, stiffness, and slowness of movement (known as bradykinesia). It can also lead to other symptoms such as anxiety and depression.

