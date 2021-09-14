CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

RESOURCES FOR FARMERS WITH PARKINSON’S DISEASE

By Sponsored: Advertising Content
Wrcbtv.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOriginally Posted On: https://www.forthepeople.com/blog/resources-farmers-parkinsons-disease/. Parkinson’s is the world’s fastest-growing neurological condition. Both in the U.S. and globally, the number of people living with Parkinson’s has exploded in recent decades. Approximately 60,000 Americans are diagnosed with the disease each year. A recent study found that Parkinson’s prevalence in this country has nearly doubled compared to a 1978 study. By 2030, an estimated 1.2 million Americans will be living with Parkinson’s.

www.wrcbtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
Health

What Causes Parkinson's Disease? 4 Risk Factors You Need to Know

No one knows exactly what causes Parkinson's disease, but it could be the result of your age, environment, genetics, and other factors. Parkinson's disease is caused when the brain cells responsible for producing dopamine, the chemical messenger that coordinates the body's muscle movements and emotional responses, stop working or die. It typically leads to motor symptoms such as tremor, stiffness, and slowness of movement (known as bradykinesia). It can also lead to other symptoms such as anxiety and depression.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
FIRST For Women

Exercising This Muscle May Help Prevent Dementia and Parkinson’s Disease — Plus 2 Moves to Try

We can absolutely reduce the risk of cognitive decline as we age. Sure, genetics factor in, but ultimately, lifestyle plays a big role in how long our brains stay sharp. And while we might typically think about diet changes that preserve brain health, exercising the right way can also work to prevent conditions like dementia — especially if you’re working the calf muscles.
WORKOUTS
scitechdaily.com

Sonic Hedgehog Protein Pathway Stimulation Could Help Treat Parkinson’s Disease

Researchers at The Graduate Center, CUNY, and the CUNY School of Medicine find that increased signaling of the protein could suppress debilitating involuntary movements that are a side effect of dopamine replacement therapy. Levodopa, or L-dopa, is considered the most effective treatment for Parkinson’s disease today. After a few years...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parkinsons#Disease#Herbicides#Americans#Research Organization
MedicalXpress

Early-stage drug candidate diminishes deficits in Parkinson's disease

University of Utah Health scientists have identified a molecule that slows cells' production of alpha-synuclein, a protein that forms toxic aggregates in the brains of people with Parkinson's disease. Its discovery points toward a new strategy for treating the disease and potentially stopping its progression. Researchers led by Associate Professor...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Boston Globe

New procedure can treat disabling tremors, such as those caused by Parkinson’s disease

The Boston Globe’s weekly Ocean State Innovators column features a Q&A with Rhode Island innovators who are starting new businesses and nonprofits, conducting groundbreaking research, and reshaping the state’s economy. Send tips and suggestions to reporter Alexa Gagosz at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Tremors caused by Parkinson’s disease and essential tremor are not...
BOSTON, MA
localsyr.com

“Empower Parkinson, Inc” Fights Back Against Disease with Pedaling Program

Empower Parkinson, Inc is a non-profit organization encouraging people to fight back against Parkinson’s disease. Empower Parkinson, Inc is hosting a pedaling class designed to build strength, joy, and community. Physical Therapist and Executive Director, Patrick VanBeveren, says that “we try to find an activity that people enjoy and stick to.” The course meets three times per week for eight weeks.
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
WebMD

Trial Into Antioxidant for Parkinson's Disease Yields Disappointing Results

FRIDAY, Sept. 17, 2021 (HealthDay News) – Researchers hoped to show that the natural antioxidant urate could delay Parkinson's disease progression, but a study completed at Massachusetts General Hospital dashed those expectations. The trial enrolled nearly 300 individuals recently diagnosed with early Parkinson's disease, which affects the body's motor system....
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ptproductsonline.com

New Resources to Help Parkinson’s Patients Manage ‘Off’ Time Available from Michael J Fox Foundation

The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research (MJFF) launches a new suite of free educational materials for people and families living with Parkinson’s disease (PD). These new resources focus on “off” time, periods when Parkinson’s symptoms return because medication isn’t working optimally, something that not every person with Parkinson’s...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
geneticliteracyproject.org

Viewpoint: Meta-review of 266 studies concludes weedkiller paraquat doesn’t cause Parkinson’s disease

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. In order to examine the extent to which a consensus exists in the scientific community regarding the relationship between paraquat exposure...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
WOOD

Van Andel Institute: Parkinson’s Disease Public Lecture Series

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Van Andel Institute invites you to join them for their next free public lecture, Parkinson’s Disease: From Genes to the Clinic, Thursday, Sept. 30. This informative event will be hosted virtually and will feature presentations and a Q&A session with VAI Parkinson’s disease experts Dr. Darren Moore and Dr. Michael Henderson.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MedicalXpress

How protein clogs in cellular entrances cause Parkinson's disease

Mutations in a protein known to cause Parkinson's Disease derange transportation in and out of brain cells, reports a team of UConn Health researchers in the 27 July issue of Science Signaling. The toxic traffic jams that result eventually lead to certain brain cell death and the characteristic symptoms of Parkinson's.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
parkinsonsnewstoday.com

In Harmony: Navigating Relationships and Parkinson’s

The COVID-19 pandemic has led many of us to realize how much relationships, interactions with others, and social support mean to us. We as humans were created to be social. For people with Parkinson’s disease (PD) and other chronic illnesses, the isolation, anxiety, and depression may feel even greater. During...
MENTAL HEALTH
verywellhealth.com

What to Know About Marijuana and Parkinson’s Disease as CAM Therapy

People with Parkinson's disease are becoming more interested in learning how medical marijuana and cannabidiol (CBD) can relieve symptoms associated with the disease. Medical marijuana is a type of complementary and alternative medicine (CAM) that has not traditionally been used in the medical community. But in recent years, more states...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Study rules out an antioxidant treatment for slowing the progression of Parkinson's disease

The hypothesis that raising the brain levels of the natural antioxidant urate could slow the progression of Parkinson's disease (PD) has been disproven by researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH). Still, the rigor of the clinical study and some of its novel investigative approaches are seen as improving the prospects for future clinical trials to demonstrate the benefits of disease-modifying therapies for people with Parkinson's disease. The results were published in Journal of the American Medical Association.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MySanAntonio

Cost and availability are major barriers in genetic testing for Parkinson's disease patients

MILWAUKEE (PRWEB) September 14, 2021. The MDS Task Force for Genetic Testing in Parkinson’s Disease (PD) released new research being presented at the MDS Virtual Congress 2021, which identified a need to assess the practices and barriers to genetic testing and counseling for current MDS members. With MDS members varying in specialty and region of the globe, potential results of a survey would give insight into possible disparities and/or trends in genetic testing around the world.
COST, TX
EatThis

The #1 Cause of Parkinson's, According to Doctors

Of the many diseases lurking around the corners of our lives, Parkinson's is a scary one because it's not extremely well known to laymen how you get it. Is it bad habits? Poor living? It seemed to strike notable people like Michael J. Fox out of nowhere. What's the #1 cause of Parkinson's? We reached out to James Beck, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer and Senior Vice President of the Parkinson's Foundation, to ask what's the #1 cause of Parkinson's. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy