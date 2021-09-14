CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raiders win the most incredibly chaotic OT game against Ravens after nearly giving it away

By Mary Clarke
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rsXPB_0bvIQpKA00

The NFL just had its best overtime game ever.

Monday night’s game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Las Vegas Raiders had everything in its final moments. Dueling field goals to tie things up and send it to overtime. Near touchdowns. Interceptions. Fumbles. You name it, this game had it.

To set the scene for the wild overtime — which the Raiders won 33-27 in dramatic fashion — here’s how things went down. Las Vegas received the ball first in overtime — which differs from college OT — where if a touchdown is scored on the opening possession, the game ends.

The Raiders were driving down the field in the opening few minutes of overtime, looking for the upset, when things took a wild turn into complete chaos.

Bryan Edwards' touchdown that wasn't

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr hit Bryan Edwards deep for a gorgeous play that was originally called a touchdown — and a Las Vegas win! — live as it happened.

The two teams even shook hands after the play as Allegiant Stadium went wild. But unfortunately, the play was called back to the one-yard line as Edwards’ knee was down.

From here, however, disaster struck for the Raiders.

Anything but an interception...

The Raiders next drive after the touchdown that wasn’t was a complete mess. Las Vegas tried a quarterback sneak that got nothing, then on the next play they were penalized five yards for a false start.

Then the unthinkable happened as Carr threw AN INTERCEPTION in the end zone after the ball went through Willie Snead’s hands and bonked off a Ravens’ player’s helmet.

Talk about an incredible turn of events. But it didn’t stop there for the Raiders.

Carl Nassib's clutch play

On the Ravens ensuing drive, where only a field goal was needed to win the game, Carl Nassib came up big for the Raiders. On a crucial third down in Ravens territory, Nassib strip sacked Lamar Jackson and the Raiders recovered the football, giving Las Vegas another shot at redemption.

That’s a big-time play right there. Nassib causing the fumble gave the Raiders immediate possession inside field goal range for the win, if they could just not throw it away this time.

And this time, the touchdown counts.

It took just two plays for the Raiders to get their touchdown to count, as Carr tossed a back-foot dime to Zay Jones at the five-yard line for the winning score to end the chaos.

As they say in basketball, ball don’t lie.

