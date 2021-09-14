Hybrid SACUA meeting discusses logistics of future faculty government sessions, childcare services and restructuring committee agendas
The Senate Advisory Committee on University Affairs met in a hybrid format Monday afternoon to discuss logistics for upcoming faculty government meetings. Faculty Senate Director MaryJo Banasik said at the beginning of the meeting that she recently toured the in-person locations for the upcoming hybrid Senate Assembly and Faculty Senate meetings. These meetings require larger physical spaces to accommodate the Senate Assembly, which has 74 members.www.michigandaily.com
