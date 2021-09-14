CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Addison Rae Loses Her Cool as Justin Bieber Delivers Surprise Performance at 2021 Met Gala

By The Hollywood Reporter
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJustin Bieber busted out the classics for the 2021 Met Gala, and a certain Gen Z star in particular was loving every second of it. Addison Rae was among the A-list attendees at the high-profile New York City bash on Monday, Sept. 13, and she was clearly thrilled that Justin performed a surprise concert during the Metropolitan Museum of Art event. At one point, as Justin performed one of his breakthrough hits, "Baby," social media star Jackie Aina shared footage to her Instagram Story of Addison, 20, having a blast while dancing enthusiastically and singing along to every word. The other guests in the background appeared to be much more subdued about the performance, but that certainly didn't...

