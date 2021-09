The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and a city moratorium on large outdoor events have forced organizers of the Savannah Jazz Festival to revamp their preparations. For the second year in a row, the signature event will be live streamed for free virtual viewing. Musicians will perform Sept. 23-26 at Savannah Station and limited in-person attendance will be allowed. Those interested in attending in person can register on the Savannah Jazz Festival website to be in the raffle pool for tickets. Winners will be chosen at random to receive a pair of tickets for one of the performances.

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 7 DAYS AGO