Instant analysis of Ravens' 33-27 loss to Raiders

The Baltimore Ravens dropped a very important game to the Las Vegas Raiders by the final score of 33-27 in overtime. It was a wild, crazy game that saw multiple unbelievable sequences happen in a short amount of time, but Baltimore came up short in the end

Baltimore got off to a strong start early, going up 14-0 behind a rushing touchdown from Ty’Son Williams and a beautiful 10-yard passing touchdown from Lamar Jackson to Marquise Brown. However, the offense began to cool off, and things got dicey in the fourth quarter, as the Raiders tied the game up twice, once at 17 and once at 24. However, after the team exchanged kicks and the game went to overtime, Baltimore wasn’t able to get the job done, even after an interception of Derek Carr in overtime.

Jackson finished the game completing 19-30 passes for 235 yards and one passing touchdown while also rushing 12 times for 86 yards. He also lost two fumbles, both of which were extremely costly. He made some amazing throws, but also made a few poor decisions as well. However, he didn’t have much time to think for most of the game, as the offensive line was not good in the slightest.

New acquisition Alejandro Villanueva was beaten all night by a combination of Maxx Crosby, Yannick Ngakoue and Carl Nassib. The same thing happened to Ronnie Stanley early in the game, but he seemed to get a bit better as the contest went on. Kevin Zeitler was a mixed bag and Tyre Phillips left the game with what looks like a serious injury. Bradley Bozeman played well, and Ben Powers filled in for Phillips at left guard.

On defense, there was very little consistent pressure, even when the team was blitzing. There were a few positives out of players like Justin Houston and Odafe Oweh, and Calais Campbell played well too. However, for how much the Ravens blitzed, they shouldn’t be giving up almost 500 total yards to a Raiders team that was dealing with a very inexperienced offensive line.

Baltimore will look to bounce back at home in Week 2 in their Sunday night matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs, which will be no easy task.