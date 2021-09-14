The 2022 Subaru BRZ Refines the Breed
The Subaru BRZ is the sort of car that really shouldn't exist anymore. At least, not from a beancounter standpoint; after all, with present-day buyers eschewing coupes for crossovers and the future all but assuredly dominated by electric vehicles that'll cost manufacturers billions every year between now and then to develop, spending money on an affordable, playful two-door sports car that few people will buy seems like the last thing an automaker would do.www.gearpatrol.com
Comments / 0