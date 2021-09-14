CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

The 2022 Subaru BRZ Refines the Breed

By Will Sabel Courtney
Gear Patrol
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Subaru BRZ is the sort of car that really shouldn't exist anymore. At least, not from a beancounter standpoint; after all, with present-day buyers eschewing coupes for crossovers and the future all but assuredly dominated by electric vehicles that'll cost manufacturers billions every year between now and then to develop, spending money on an affordable, playful two-door sports car that few people will buy seems like the last thing an automaker would do.

www.gearpatrol.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Morganton News Herald

5 vehicles that will be discontinued in 2022

Here are five outgoing vehicles that will be driving into the sunset after the 2021 model year. Car shoppers are buying crossovers and SUVs in large numbers. Automakers are constantly introducing new models and nameplates to their lineups to meet consumer preferences and to keep their lineup fresh. With that comes the need to cycle older models out.
BUYING CARS
Robb Report

There Is Only One TVR T440R Sports Car in the World, and It Is Now up for Sale

TVR may have hoped that the T440R sports car would change the future of automotive design, but the company went out of business before that could happen. Despite this unfortunate bit of timing, the British marque managed to build one example of the beautiful, futuristic sports car before going under. And now the one-of-a-kind coupé could be yours, via UK rare car dealer Auto Lounge. The 2003 T440R was a homologated road car based on the British marque’s T400R race car which raced at Spa, Sebring and Le Mans in 2003, reports CarBuzz. The company built four cars in order to meet...
BUYING CARS
GOBankingRates

These 20 Cars Cost the Most To Maintain

If you're in the market for a new car, keep in mind that sticker prices don't include the cost of gas mileage -- or maintenance. Sometimes a set of wheels with a modest price tag can be among the most...
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Cars
MotorBiscuit

The Redesigned Toyota 86 and Subaru BRZ Still Look the Same

Both the Toyota 86 and Subaru BRZ share the same basic platform — this isn’t really news to anyone. However, for 2022, each model is due for a much-needed redesign, giving each manufacturer the opportunity to give these affordable sports cars more individuality to set them apart. However, even the redesigned models of the Toyota 86 and Subaru BRZ still manages to look almost exactly the same, so much so that from a distance, you might not even be able to tell them apart.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

The 2022 Subaru BRZ Is the Best First Sports Car You Can Buy Right Now

If you haven’t driven a sports car yet and want one, congratulations. You’re on the right track. Not only will the experience be a fun one, but you’ll learn more about driving than any day of driver’s ed could teach you. The 2022 Subaru BRZ is a great candidate for that. In fact, it’s the best first sports car you can possibly buy. Period.
BUYING CARS
Greater Milwaukee Today

Auto review: Subaru's BRZ track rat is fun, 'ffordable, and finally fixed

LIME ROCK PARK, Conn. — Short but sweet, Lime Rock is one of America's most formidable race tracks. It features double-apex turns, elevation changes and the Diving Turn — one of the most heart-in-your-throat downhill bends this side of Cedar Point's Millennium Force. But my 2022 Subaru BRZ tester likes...
CARS
insideevs.com

See New Images Of The Subaru Solterra

Subaru teases more and more images of its upcoming all-electric Solterra SUV, which will be launched in 2022 (including Japan, the U.S., Canada, Europe and China). This new model will be built on the on the e-Subaru Global Platform, but technically it's a platform developed with Toyota, which calls its platform the e-TNGA. It's the same thing as both companies have announced in 2019 partnership on both the platform and the all-electric SUV.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Subaru Brz#Brz#Scion#Z4#Playskool
Top Speed

2022 Subaru WRX

Subaru finally took the wraps off the all-new, fifth-gen 2022 WRX. The car rides on a new platform, features a new engine, and comes with a whole lot of other upgrades inside out. You even get to choose between a performance-tuned CVT and a manual gearbox. While it doesn’t look too different from its predecessors, the automaker has made quite a few changes to make it more performance-oriented and engaging. The price isn’t revealed, but Subaru mentioned that the new WRX will arrive at the dealerships early next year.
CARS
Truth About Cars

2022 Subaru WRX: Everything You’d Expect

While a slew of vehicles has swum in its wake, nothing has been able to replace the Subaru WRX as the world’s favorite road-going rally car. Despite owing its own existence to the original Audi Quattro, the souped-up Impreza become synonymous with vehicular hooliganism and (for some reason) vaping. Delivered...
CARS
CAR Magazine

Subaru reveals all-new WRX saloon in the US

► Revealed for the US market, Euro launch unlikely. Subaru has lifted the lid on its all-new WRX performance car. All the bits of the familiar recipe we know and love from the brand's legendary saloon are here, neatly wrapped up in a brand-new package. The caveat is that it's...
CARS
Kokomo Perspective

2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness Edition

Stitched into the front buckets of the Subaru Outback Wilderness is a cloth tag -- like you'd see on the back of Levi's jeans. Here, that tag bears the legend "Subaru Wilderness," but -- considering this wagon's "StarTex water-repellent seats," washable folding rear seat backs and waterproof cargo floor -- I half expected that tag to provide washing instructions: "Hose."
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
PlayStation
NewsBreak
Cars
MotorBiscuit

Will the 2022 Subaru BRZ Come with a Turbocharged Option?

The 2022 Subaru BRZ has been released, showing its newly redesigned exterior, and even more importantly, the promise of reliable, upgraded performance over the previous model year. This includes the introduction of a new, bigger engine that is not unfamiliar to Subaru fans, giving us the confidence in the new model year that we are hoping for, with the performance upgrades that make it worth buying over the last generation of the BRZ. But, the new one may let buyers down if they’re expecting this new engine platform to come with some big power boosters.
CARS
Boston Herald

Subaru Forester Sport, a smart choice for consumers

As the competition continues to drive up pricing across their footprint, Subaru continues to maintain pricing normalcy. For Subaru, its Forester Sport might be the most realistic choice for consumers in the market today and for the right price. With an MSRP of under $30K, this five-seater, hatchback-shaped SUV is ultra roomy, comfortable and has some pep in its step.
BUYING CARS
Automotive Addicts

2021 Subaru Ascent Limited Review & Test Drive

It’s rather obvious that CUVs/SUVs (crossover utility vehicles/sports utility vehicles) are a dominating force in the American culture today. All you have to do is visit a local grocery store and look at the parking lot or down the street of a suburb and you’ll see vehicles consist mostly of crossovers and trucks. Subaru has been one of the innovators of crossover utility vehicles but has retained the car-like appeal of such vehicles in the way they drive and are initially presented in their Sheetmetal. One vehicle from Subaru that has gained new attention is the Ascent, their surprising 3-row crossover that balances affordability and usability through a long list of available features.
CARS
theweeklydriver.com

NEW CAR PREVIEW: 2022 Subaru WRX

The 2022 Subaru WRX, the third generation of the compact sports sedan, features improved performance and the most advanced features in the car’s nearly 20-year history. Powered by a new 2.4-liter, turbocharged 271-horsepower engine, the WRX has either a six-speed manual transmission or new automatic transmission. New also are a high-definition tablet-style 11.6-inch multimedia system and the latest generation driver-assist technology.
CARS
Carscoops

This Is How The New 2022 Subaru WRX Could Be Improved

Subaru has to be commended for launching yet another generation of the WRX, despite declining demand for sedans and the shift towards electrification. However, the car’s exterior design has rubbed some people the wrong way. The front-end of the WRX is instantly recognizable thanks to the aggressive and angular headlights,...
CARS
Road & Track

Build Your Own 2022 BRZ With Subaru's New Configurator

The configurator site for Subaru's newly refreshed 2022 BRZ sports car is now live, giving prospective buyers the chance to build their own 228-hp rear-wheel-drive coupe. Options are few and far between, but the list of add-on accessories is bigger than ever before. There are really only two options to...
CARS
thedrive

The Most Expensive 2022 Subaru BRZ Costs Around $40,000

The build-your-own configurator is now live on Subaru’s site, and we found the price ceiling for the new model. If you're in the market for a new, affordable, lightweight, rear-wheel-drive sports car or just like to spend Friday afternoons pretending you are, good news: the 2022 Subaru BRZ's online configurator is now live.
BUYING CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy