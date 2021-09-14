CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Stock up and stock down from 49ers Week 1 win

By Kyle Madson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sU3wf_0bvIMCCL00

The dust has settled, and there was plenty of it, on the 49ers’ 41-33 victory over the Detroit Lions in the season opener. Immediately after the game was a bit chaotic given how the contest ended and the terrible news that the team feared CB Jason Verrett tore his ACL. Now we’ve gotten a chance to take a look back at Sunday’s game and assess which players saw their stock rise and which players saw their stock dip during the win.

Up: WR Deebo Samuel

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yLur2_0bvIMCCL00
Junfu Han via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Samuel was arguably the best player on the field Sunday. He caught nine of his 12 targets for 189 yards and a touchdown, but it wasn’t the typical Deebo Samuel performance we saw last season where he had to generate his own yards on short throws. He was used more as a vertical threat and on throws into the second and third levels in the middle of the field. The highlight of his day was a 79-yard catch-and-run for a touchdown where he fought back to an under-thrown ball against tight coverage and then outran the defense for a long score. The 49ers needed Samuel to take some kind of leap this year after an injury-filled second season, and he did exactly that in the opener.

Down: Run defense

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bXzf5_0bvIMCCL00
David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

The 49ers are lucky they flipped the game script where the Lions couldn’t run as often as they might’ve liked. Detroit for most of the game was averaging more than 6.0 yards per attempt on the ground, and finished the game at 4.8 yards per carry on 24 rushes. San Francisco was extremely vulnerable in the middle where they felt Javon Kinlaw’s absence. Kinlaw’s return should help some, but the run defense is certainly a concern moving into the second game.

Up: QB Jimmy Garoppolo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iaCPJ_0bvIMCCL00
(Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

Garoppolo was excellent. After an offseason of wondering if he was capable of leading the 49ers offense, he left no doubt going into Week 2 with a stellar performance against the Lions. He was 17-for-25 for 314 yards and a touchdown. Beyond the numbers though, he was decisive, smart with the football, and looked more mobile than he has in either of the last two seasons. There are still 16 games to go, but the starting QB’s stock is soaring after the first 60 minutes.

Down: Closing time

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21pBrC_0bvIMCCL00
Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The 49ers were up 41-17 at the two-minute warning. They allowed a touchdown and a two-point conversion with 1:53 to go. At 41-25, the Lions booted an onside kick that 49ers TE George Kittle looked to have surrounded, only to have it bounce off of his face mask and back to the Lions. Then Jared Goff plowed through the 49ers’ defense en route to another touchdown and another two-point conversion. San Francisco then had to salt the game away, and had the game-sealing first down on a throw to Samuel, but the receiver fumbled and the Lions recovered, giving them a chance to tie the game. It was a disastrous final two minutes, and those mistakes cannot continue if the 49ers are going to put away the NFL’s best teams.

Up: CB Deommodore Lenoir

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qCUav_0bvIMCCL00
Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

There weren’t many defensive players on the field better than Lenoir on Sunday. He was thrust into a starting role because of Emmanuel Moseley’s injury and the fifth-round rookie from Oregon answered the bell. He played in 90 snaps and allowed one catch for three yards on four targets. Lenoir did get tagged with a pass interference penalty late in the game, but it was the only blemish on an otherwise terrific debut. He should maintain a starting job as the team figures out the rest of its CB depth chart.

Down: Other cornerback depth

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MqRQS_0bvIMCCL00
David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

While Lenoir was excellent, the other 49ers cornerbacks struggled after Verrett went down. Dontae Johnson got beat for a touchdown, and Ambry Thomas allowed completions on all three balls thrown his way in the final couple minutes. San Francisco has at least one fix in the works with starter Emmanuel Moseley working his way back from a knee injury that forced him out of Sunday’s game. Beyond that it’s Johnson, Thomas, Josh Norman who was inactive Sunday, and Dre Kirkpatrick who’s expected to sign with the team in the lead up to Week 2. This is the single biggest problem facing the 49ers moving forward.

Comments / 0

Related
WILX-TV

Lions Make Trade With Broncos

-ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) - A person familiar with the deal says the Denver Broncos have traded speedy wide receiver Trinity Benson to the Detroit Lions in exchange for fifth- and seventh-round picks in the 2022 draft. The Lions also received a sixth-round pick in 2023 from the Broncos. Benson was a longshot from East Central University in Ada, Oklahoma, who spent the last two years on Denver’s practice squad.
NFL
detroitsportsnation.com

Detroit Lions next great QB could be an even better Lamar Jackson

We know that Jared Goff will be the Detroit Lions starting quarterback in 2021 and he will likely be their starter in 2022. But, during those two seasons, will Goff prove to the Lions that he is their QB of the future?. Personally, I believe in Goff more than most...
NFL
Detroit Sports Nation

Barry Sanders had sobering warning for Detroit Lions [Video]

A new regime is in town for the Detroit Lions and though 2021 will likely be a tough season, many have high hopes that the future is bright in the Motor City. Though it seems like head coach Dan Campbell and GM Brad Holmes are making all of the right moves and changing the culture in Detroit, Lions legend Barry Sanders warns that though he is very excited about the new regime, there are no guarantees and tough days are ahead.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Kittle
Person
Dontae Johnson
FanSided

Aaron Rodgers has hilarious quote about facing Lions and Dan Campbell

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made a hilarious joke on the Pat McAfee show when talking about Lions head coach Dan Campbell. Over the past year, NFL fans have gotten to know Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the most candid manner: as the featured headliner on The Pat McAfee Show’s weekly segment, “Aaron Rodgers Tuesday.”
NFL
CBS Sports

Packers vs. Lions score, takeaways: Green Bay pulls away from Detroit behind Aaron Rodgers, Aaron Jones

And just like that, all seems right in Green Bay. The Packers were able to earn their first win of the regular season by defeating their NFC North rival Lions at Lambeau Field 35-17. That said, it did look like the Packers struggles that were apparent in their opening loss to the Saints were going to rear their head again as the Lions came out firing. They took an early lead thanks to a 75-yard touchdown drive to open the game and even went into the half with a three-point lead. However, Aaron Rodgers and Co. were able to step on the gas in the second half, outscoring the Lions 21-0 to close out the contest.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#American Football#The Detroit Lions#Acl#Wr#Qb
chatsports.com

Detroit Lions vs. San Francisco 49ers Week 1 stock report

We knew it could get ugly for the Detroit Lions this season, and we knew it could get ugly in a hurry against a team that has Super Bowl aspirations like the San Francisco 49ers. Detroit had opportunities to put itself in a better position to win with some aggressive...
NFL
NBC Sports

How PFF graded Bosa, 49ers in up-and-down win over Lions

The 49ers' 41-33 win over the Detroit Lions had some notable performances, but also some challenging moments that are evident in their Pro Football Focus grades. As expected, Trent Williams led the offensive line in a very commendable performance. The left tackle exemplified why he was worth the history-making contract he received during the offseason.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

4 pleasant surprises from 49ers Week 1 win over Lions

San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell (25) Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports. Though the 49ers beat the Lions 41-33 Week 1, the final minutes left a sour taste for fans. On the flip side, here are four pleasant surprises from the game.The San Francisco 49ers probably would have liked their Week 1 win over the Detroit Lions to be a bit more of the dominant variety instead of what ultimately led to a 41-33 win, which had a desperate fourth-quarter comeback threaten the Niners’ lead.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

35K+
Followers
71K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy