Manuscript Clearance Workshops

STOCKBRIDGE, Mass. — Berkshire Botanical Garden, 5 West Stockbridge Road, Stockbridge, Massachusetts, presents Vegetable Fermentation Workshop noon-2 p.m. Sept. 18. Vegetable fermentation is a practical, safe, and effective method for preserving and enhancing the taste of seasonal produce from your garden, farm, or grocery store. This workshop, taught by Mark Phillips, will provide an in-depth overview of the process for fermenting vegetables at home. It will include a demonstration of how to properly prepare and set up a fermentation vessel, as well as provide principles and practices for successfully managing and storing your ferment. The techniques and knowledge in this workshop can be used for sauerkraut, kimchi, cucumber pickles, hot sauce, dilly beans, and more. Non-members, $45; members, $30. For information, visit http://www.berkshirebotanical.org/events; 413-298-3926; or info@berkshirebotanical.org.

5 DAYS AGO