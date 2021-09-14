Manuscript Clearance Workshops

Workshops are offered every semester with as much variation in days and times as possible. New dates are posted here and on the University calendar at the beginning of each semester. Registration is required for Zoom Workshops!. Date. Time. Registration. Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm EST.
This fall the Washington University Libraries are offering a number of workshops to help patrons utilize tools and resources designed to improve scholarship, writing, research, and more. These virtual learning opportunities are free and open to all, although registration is required. Fall Workshop Schedule:. An overview of e-resources available to...
The Grosse Pointe Artists Association presents “Drawing the Portrait: a Constructive Approach to Interpreting the Human Head,” with Chris Page, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Sept. 10 to 12. This drawing workshop is designed for beginning to intermediate students. Working from a live model, students will...
Virginia Caples Lifelong Learning Institute Fall 2021 Courses & Activities. Participants will view a 30-minute video recording of the process of pressure canning green beans, followed by questions and answer commentary by the presenter. Presenter – Janet Johnson, food safety and quality regional Extension agent, Alabama Cooperative Extension System at...
The pandemic environment, personal problems and work pressure take a toll on our body and mind. The Art of Living brings you this free holistic and integrated workshop called the Health and Happiness which provide unique tools and techniques which help combat stress accumulated in our daily, modern life. Through...
A key part of Suffield’s opening-of-year schedule is an extensive program for members of the senior class led by their college counselors. This year’s workshops were held on September 9. Members of the Class of 2022 reviewed their Common Applications and steps related to submitting materials to colleges and universities later this fall. They also conducted self-evaluations on their college essays, learned more about ways to connect with college admissions representatives to demonstrate interest in schools, and managed their college lists in SCOIR, the web-based software Suffield uses in college counseling.
Cane River Creole National Historical Park will host a FREE night photography workshop at Magnolia Plantation on Saturday, Sept. 18. The workshop will take place from 8-11 pm and is limited to ten participants. Reservations are required and can be made by calling 318-352-0383 x316. Come experience your park after...
Note: Some of our workshops will be in-person, while most remain online via Zoom. Double-check the event location for each event prior to registering. Zoom links and passcodes will be provided with registration confirmation. You can also view previously recorded workshops, on-demand. ♦Finding & Using Data Workshops (Data & Software...
STOCKBRIDGE, Mass. — Berkshire Botanical Garden, 5 West Stockbridge Road, Stockbridge, Massachusetts, presents Vegetable Fermentation Workshop noon-2 p.m. Sept. 18. Vegetable fermentation is a practical, safe, and effective method for preserving and enhancing the taste of seasonal produce from your garden, farm, or grocery store. This workshop, taught by Mark Phillips, will provide an in-depth overview of the process for fermenting vegetables at home. It will include a demonstration of how to properly prepare and set up a fermentation vessel, as well as provide principles and practices for successfully managing and storing your ferment. The techniques and knowledge in this workshop can be used for sauerkraut, kimchi, cucumber pickles, hot sauce, dilly beans, and more. Non-members, $45; members, $30. For information, visit http://www.berkshirebotanical.org/events; 413-298-3926; or info@berkshirebotanical.org.
If you’re an enthusiast for all things King Arthur, you might have noticed something — namely, that this is a time when an abundance of Arthuriana, historical and revisionist, is out and about. (We’re partial to Kieron Gillen and Dan Mora’s Once & Future and Lavie Tidhar’s By Force Alone, among other works.) And when you’re reading about King Arthur, the wizard Merlin is rarely far behind. All of which makes news of a recent discovery in a British literary archive that much more fascinating.
This is a guest post by Marianna Stell, a reference assistant in the Rare Book and Special Collections Division. It appeared earlier this year in the Library of Congress Magazine. Like contemporary digital interfaces, medieval manuscripts anticipate an engaged user. Imagine that you are viewing a well-designed webpage from behind...
Lea Ann Robertson and Kathleen Wilham will present a free Shelby Cemetery Restoration Workshop on Saturday, September 25 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Shiloh Cemetery. This cemetery is northeast of Bethel, off Highway E. The church and cemetery are on County Road 159. Whether you just want to...
Kathryn LaBore, Ph.D.’s manuscript “Trends and instigators among young adolescent suicide in the United States” has been accepted for publication at the journal Public Health. The manuscript uses archival data to identify characteristics of adolescents associated with history of suicide ideation and suicide attempts. Results emphasize the importance of interpersonally laden experiences as both protective and risk related factors.
The HFC Office of Career Services works to help HFC students and alumni reach their professional goals. In the weeks ahead, Career Services will host seven virtual events to help prepare you for the next step in your career. Interview Strategies Virtual Workshop on Sept. 27. An Interview Strategies Virtual...
(CHAMPAIGN) Landowners can hear the latest conservation recommendations this month at a University of Illinois Extension Southern Illinois Conservation Workshop set for next Saturday, September 18, from 9:00 to 3:00, down at Shawnee Community College, east of Ullin, just off of I-57. Topics will include care of tree plantings, native & invasive woodland plant identification, land burns, erosion control, and the latest research on bats and ticks, plus discussion of converting lawns and fields into pollinator habitats. A $20 registration fee will include morning coffee and lunch. To signup, go to go.illinois.edu/2021consworkshop.
Virginia Caples Lifelong Learning Institute Fall 2021 Courses & Activities. This workshop provides general education to give participants insight into how hospice care offers resources for the emotional, physical, social, and spiritual needs of the patients and their families. Presenter – Karen Hutto, hospice community liaison, Baptist Health Hospice. Tune...
Long before a book is printed, while the text is still in manuscript form, editors at publishing houses speak in terms of word count, not page count. An appropriate word count for a project depends on the kind of book. A picture book editor might think in terms of 0–750 words. An editor acquiring young-adult fantasy novels will consider anything from about 80,000 words and up. Thrillers, graphic novels, romances—their editors all have target ranges for the length of book readers expect. There are always exceptions, of course.
