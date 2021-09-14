CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Our veterans deserve better

Weirton Daily Times
 9 days ago

Imagine being the bureaucrats running the federal agency in charge of ensuring the nation does right by those who were willing to fight for this country, and needing to be told to “quickly develop a comprehensive plan to connect Afghanistan and Global War on Terrorism veterans to VA benefits and Services.”

Investopedia

Medical Care for Military Veterans and Retirees

When you were in the service, healthcare for you and members of your family was likely a given. Depending on when you served, your medical care was provided directly at facilities on a military base or possibly contracted to off-base providers. Even though you are no longer a member of...
MILITARY
wtnzfox43.com

Understanding PTSD in our Veterans

Originally Posted On: https://sageclinic.org/blog/veterans-day-honoring-helping/. Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) refers to the chronic mental health condition that affects people who have experienced or witnessed traumatic events. While approximately 8 million Americans are affected by PTSD each year, war veterans are particularly vulnerable to developing this disorder due to the nature of their service. PTSD symptoms significantly impact veterans across the country, causing them serious distress, reducing their ability to function, and resulting in poor quality of life. This disorder also contributes to a variety of other mental and behavioral issues including anxiety, depression, and substance use. PTSD can increase suicidal ideations and attempts, orlead to the development of a wide range of medical problems, from chronic pain to gastrointestinal and cardiovascular issues.
MILITARY
Mountain Democrat

Support our veterans monument

Recently I went up to the government center to visit El Dorado County’s veterans memorial. I didn’t really know what to expect but what I found was amazing. The memorial dedicated in 2006 on the corner of Fair Lane and Ray Lawyer Drive across the street from the library is quite impressive for our relatively small county. It honors exceptional individuals, military units and events with engraved plaques or benches and also honors local veterans with engraved bricks or markers. Even the flagpoles have plaques on them and there is a beautiful view.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
heraldmailmedia.com

Reach out to a veteran in our post-9/11 world

Saturday marked the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, a morning that forever changed our lives by an attack on our homeland. It was a sobering day marked by loss and grief. Sept. 11 is also remembered, however, for the heroism and grace that arose across our nation. While...
MILITARY
thestand.org

Keiser: Sick Hanford workers deserve better

OLYMPIA (Sept. 16, 2021) — Sen. Karen Keiser (D-Des Moines), chair of the Senate Labor, Commerce and Tribal Affairs Committee, issued the following statement Wednesday after the announcement that the Biden administration will continue a Trump administration challenge to the Washington state law strengthening workers’ compensation access for workers at the Hanford nuclear site:
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Center Square

Op-Ed: Arizonans deserve better than another public option proposal

Our health care system may not be perfect, but over the years we have made great strides to provide more Americans with the coverage they need and connect them to the quality care and services they deserve. Passage of the Affordable Care Act has been critical to this evolution of health care in America, and Congress should continue strengthening and supporting the law by expanding upon the aspects that work well while examining parts that don’t.
HEALTH
WPMI

Salute to our veterans: Corporal James Tosh lll

MOBILE, AL. (WPMI) — Tonight, we honor Corporal James Tosh lll who served in the U.S. Army. He lost his life during the Vietnam War. Thank you for your service, and for giving the ultimate sacrifice, Corporal James Tosh lll.
MOBILE, AL
Washington Examiner

9/11 victims and heroes deserve better than Biden’s shallow falsehoods

Twenty years ago this morning, 19 men, including 15 from Saudi Arabia, hijacked four planes. They crashed two into the World Trade Center in New York and one into the Pentagon in northern Virginia. The fourth crashed in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, after 40 passengers and crew on board fought back against the hijackers and prevented them from ramming it into the Capitol.
POTUS
MilitaryTimes

Top Army spokesperson suspended after abysmal climate survey

The Army’s highest-ranking public affairs officer and top spokesperson has been suspended from her duties after 97 percent of respondents to a command climate survey for her office reported “workplace hostility.”. Brig. Gen. Amy E. Johnston took over as the service’s chief of public affairs in April 2019, according to...
MILITARY
Wellington Daily News

Kansas honors veterans with 'Remembering our Fallen' display

For Gold Star mother, Debbie Austin, freedom comes at a cost. She remembers her son, Shane Austin, smiling and telling jokes, putting his fingers in a certain way to show he was happy. And then one day, he was gone. "He lived life to the fullest," she said. "He died...
KANSAS STATE
WPMI

Salute to our veterans: First Lieutenant Morton Townes Jr.

MOBILE, AL. (WPMI) — NBC 15 is giving a salute to our veterans. Tonight, we honor First Lieutenant Morton Townes Jr. who served in the U.S. Army. He lost his life during the Vietnam war. He was from Mobile. Thank you for your service and for giving the ultimate sacrifice,...
MOBILE, AL
HuffingtonPost

Army Officer Admits Having All Vaccines But Not COVID-19 Shot Because Of 'Freedom'

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Paul Douglas Hague raised eyebrows on Wednesday when he admitted to Fox News’ Sean Hannity that he had received all the vaccines mandated for service members but wouldn’t receive the COVID-19 shot because of “freedom.”. Hague said he objected to the Pentagon’s mandatory COVID-19 vaccination order...
MILITARY
Daily Hampshire Gazette

Columnist Bill Newman: State’s farmworkers deserve better

What is the minimum wage in Massachusetts? It’s not a trick question, but there’s not one simple answer. Let’s begin with the legislative “grand bargain” of 2018. The grand bargain bill created a permanent two-day weekend sales tax holiday; eliminated time and a half for retail workers on Sundays and holidays; established a new family and medical leave program; and increased the minimum wage over five years from $11 an hour in 2019 to $15 an hour in 2023. In 2021 the minimum wage is $13.50. Next year it will be $14.25.
AGRICULTURE
tufts.edu

Do We Deserve Our Punishments—and Our Rewards?

Picture this: an accountant embezzles hundreds of thousands of dollars from his employer and gets caught red-handed. He pleads that he shouldn’t be punished: he was brought up in poverty, and deserves a break. Then it comes out he’s done this before. Should he be held responsible and punished? Should he get what some people would call his just deserts?
SOCIETY
WPMI

Salute to our Veterans: Private First Class Lonnie Vernon Byrd

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — NBC 15 is giving a salute to our veterans. Tonight we honor Private First Class Lonnie Vernon Byrd who served in the U.S. Army. He lost his life during the Vietnam War. He was from Semmes. Thank you for your service and for giving the...
MILITARY
The Joplin Globe

Our view: A better path to vaccination

Just as we have opposed lawmakers telling businesses that they cannot impose a vaccine mandate for employees, we do not think the Biden administration’s vaccine and testing requirement is the right approach for most businesses, either. We favor generally — but not universally — allowing businesses to make decisions that...
INDUSTRY
newscenter1.tv

Giving our nation’s veterans “one final tour with honor”

WASHINGTON — It was a wake-up call long before dawn Saturday for 82 veterans taking part in Midwest Honor Flight Mission 7 from Sioux Falls. The veterans, their guardians, medics, and flight crews all arrived at Sioux Falls Airport for a 5:15 a.m. flight to Washington. South Dakota Air National...
WASHINGTON, DC

