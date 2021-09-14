Brooke volleyball sweeps Big Red on senior night

The Varsity volleyball team played their first home game of the season against the Hesperia Panthers on Wednesday night. The Lady Eagles came out showing who had the home court advantage and won the first and second set by scores of 25-12 and 25-8. The third set the Eagles would lose some of their energy and would not play as strong, but came out with the sweep 25-22. Kaila Krueger would spread the ball around well and finish with 22 assists. Emmalyn Geers would lead all hitters with 9 kills, Taryn Preston 7 kills, Madelyn Geers 6 kills and Lexie Bowers 5 kills. Taryn would finish with 9 digs, Kaden Perkins with 8 digs and Kaila with 7. As a team we would finish with 4 blocks with Lexie Bowers leading the way with 2. Strong serving was a big part of the game as the Eagles tried to keep them out of system. Kaila would finish with 14 points and 3 aces, while Kaden would add 7 points and 2 aces. A great team effort was given by everyone. They will be back in action on Saturday for a tournament at Zion Christian.

HESPERIA, MI ・ 13 DAYS AGO