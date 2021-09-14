CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Volleyball

Brooke volleyball sweeps Big Red on senior night

Weirton Daily Times
 9 days ago

WELLSBURG — The Brooke volleyball team was on top of its game, while Big Red was not at its best. The Bruins played well from start to finish en route to sweeping Big Red, 25-16, 25-16, 25-17, on senior night Monday night inside the Brooke Wellness Center. “The girls played...

www.weirtondailytimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Weirton Daily Times

Edison Homecoming court

Edison High School has announced its 2021 fall Homecoming court with events set for this week. A parade will be held on Wednesday at 6 p.m. in Richmond with the game at EHS’s Unified Sports Complex on Friday at 7 p.m. and the queen to be crowned at halftime. This year’s court includes, front, from left, Kiera Reese and Katie Yohman; middle, Mychi Stewart and Delaney Johnson; and back: Abigail Kinney and Mikayla Reed. A dance will be held at the high school on Saturday.
HIGH SCHOOL
lebanonathletics.com

Girls Golf Senior Night

Seniors, Brooke Reeves and Ella Taylor, played their last home match at Ulen on September 7th! They have accomplished so much throughout their careers and finished the night with a win! Mikayla Mace and Brittney Crum have competed the last three years but are out due to injuries. All four seniors spent the rest of the evening celebrating their golf careers with their team, family and friends! Taylor was medalist of the evening with a 41.
GOLF
thegearystar.com

Softball Senior Night

Amaya Evans (left), Lexi Pendleton (right) and Olivia Littleraven (bottom right) were honored between games during Senior Night for the Geary fastpitch softball team on Monday, Sept. 13, as the Lady Bison faced off with Okeene. The Geary softball season continues this weekend at the Guthrie Tournament. The team recently found out that it will be hosting its District tournament against Leedy (7-20…
SPORTS
kentcityathletics.com

Varsity volleyball sweeps the Panthers

The Varsity volleyball team played their first home game of the season against the Hesperia Panthers on Wednesday night. The Lady Eagles came out showing who had the home court advantage and won the first and second set by scores of 25-12 and 25-8. The third set the Eagles would lose some of their energy and would not play as strong, but came out with the sweep 25-22. Kaila Krueger would spread the ball around well and finish with 22 assists. Emmalyn Geers would lead all hitters with 9 kills, Taryn Preston 7 kills, Madelyn Geers 6 kills and Lexie Bowers 5 kills. Taryn would finish with 9 digs, Kaden Perkins with 8 digs and Kaila with 7. As a team we would finish with 4 blocks with Lexie Bowers leading the way with 2. Strong serving was a big part of the game as the Eagles tried to keep them out of system. Kaila would finish with 14 points and 3 aces, while Kaden would add 7 points and 2 aces. A great team effort was given by everyone. They will be back in action on Saturday for a tournament at Zion Christian.
HESPERIA, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Red#Sweeps#Senior Night#Wellsburg
Argus Press

VOLLEYBALL: Laingsburg sweeps Perry

LAINGSBURG — A balanced offensive attack carried Laingsburg past Perry 25-16, 25-14, 25-13 Monday in nonconference volleyball action. Junior Ellie Baynes led the way with 12 kills, five aces and two blocks for the Wolfpack (12-4). Senior Lorna Strieff had nine kills, 10 digs and two aces. Her sophomore sister, Bella Strieff, posted nine kills and two aces.
LAINGSBURG, MI
Athens Daily Review

Brownsboro sweeps Palestine in volleyball

PALESTINE – The Brownsboro Bearettes swept the Palestine Ladycats Tuesday in Palestine. Brownsboro (14-5) won by scores of 25-17, 25-23 and 25-14. The Bearettes return to action against Quitman beginning with varsity at 4:30 p.m. Friday at home. In the win over Palestine, they were led by Rilee Rinehart with...
PALESTINE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Volleyball
NewsBreak
Sports
Alvin Sun Advertiser

Steady play helps Lady Yellowjackets sweep Brook

Boosted by a strong weekend performance at the Santa Fe Labor Day Tournament, the Alvin Lady Yellowjackets seemed to have finally found their stride with the start of 23-6A volleyball play closing in this week. The Lady Jackets continued that momentum into Tuesday’s non-district home match with Clear Brook and...
ALVIN, TX
cnsathletics.com

Boys Volleyball Sweeps Baldwinsville

The Cicero-North Syracuse boys volleyball team won their second straight match of the season by sweeping the Baldwinsville, 25-10, 25-16, 15-14 in a SCAC division match on Monday. 9/13 - 6:30 PM Boys Volleyball Final. Baldwinsville 0. Complete Box Score ». Joe Seliger recorded 8 eight kills and Robbie Siechen...
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
Athens Messenger

Tomcats honor seniors, sweep Tornadoes

GLOUSTER — The Trimble Tomcats are enjoying one of the best runs of volleyball success in program history. The Tomcats were 21-5 last season, advancing to the regional tournament for the first time. On Thursday, Trimble celebrated the senior class directly responsible for the program turnaround. The Tomcats honored eight...
TRIMBLE, OH
St. Joseph News-Press

Central volleyball sweeps Lafayette

Central leaned on its rotation in the Indians’ 3-0 sweep of city rival Lafayette on Wednesday at Lafayette High School, putting an end to the Fighting Irish’s previously undefeated season. Lafayette (3-1) saw its struggles begin before the opening serve when the Fighting Irish lost senior leader Khiani Jackson to...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
nonpareilonline.com

Glenwood sweeps Red Oak

Glenwood volleyball earned its ninth sweep of the season on Tuesday at Red Oak, winning 26-24, 25-18, 25-13. The victory improves the Rams record to 13-2. Glenwood found success serving, finishing the match with eight aces. Senior Lauren Roenfeldt, senior Abby Hughes, and senior Tarah Jackson all served two aces.
GLENWOOD, IA
montanasports.com

Butte volleyball sweeps past Missoula Big Sky in home opener

BUTTE — The Butte High volleyball team stormed past Missoula Big Sky for a 25-14, 25-13, 25-7 sweep on Tuesday evening at the Butte Civic Center. The win gave the Bulldogs a victory in their 2021 home opener as well as earning them their first Western AA win of the season after going 0-2 against the Kalispell teams this past weekend.
BUTTE, MT
pinebluffspost.com

Senior Night for the Burns Broncs

Parents and seniors lined up for their last year of football season in Burns on Friday September 17th. Eight Seniors on the football team will be graduating this year. It is always a bittersweet time for everyone. They introduced the players who gave advice to the undergraduates and messages to the parents/guardians.
BURNS, WY
kniakrls.com

Pleasantville Volleyball Sweeps Panorama

Pleasantville’s volleyball squad made a statement Tuesday night in Panora as they knocked off Panorama in straight sets. The Trojans won their sets 25-23, 25-18, and 26-24. Danika Park led the team in kills with ten. Kendall Krichau was second on the team in kills with six, while Jayden Tibben and Olivia Anthony each had five. The Adreons, Leah and Adi, both had great performances. Leah led the team in digs with ten while Adi had a whopping 30 assists in the victory. The win puts Pleasantville above .500 for the first time this season with a record of 5-4. This win is also the Trojans’ second win in West Central Conference play, putting their record at 2-2.
PLEASANTVILLE, IA
lebanonathletics.com

Tigers Varsity Volleyball wins BIG with the home sweep over Cardinal Ritter

Tigers Varsity volleyball won a big match Thursday night at home. The Tigers were lead by Weaver with 28 assists on the match. Weaver connected strong with the Tigers front row offense, leading Barr to lead the Tigers with 10 kills on the match. Starkey had 8 kills on the match, followed by Weaver with 5 kills. The Tigers had 28 kills all together. The Tigers put up big numbers again at the net with 15 blocks total in the match. The Tigers were lead by Sperry and Barr with 3 blocks a piece and A. Albea with 2 blocks. The Tigers also put up a strong defense lead by C. Albea with 30 digs on the match (a career high). Ottinger had 12 digs on the match, followed by Weavers 6 digs. The Tigers had 76 digs total. The Tigers passed a 1.92 tonight, one of the best passing stats this season. The Tigers were lead by C. Albea passing a 2.08, Ottinger passing a 2.0, Deakins, Scott and Gramlin all passed a 1.80 or higher. The Tigers had 7 aces on the match, lead by Weaver and Sperry each with 2 a piece.
SPORTS
Intelligencer

Big Red Defeats Brooke In OVAC Play-In Contest

WELLSBURG — For Big Red, just getting in the OVAC tournament was simply not enough on its own. They wanted to take advantage of the chance to play in the conference tourney and get a win. Greg Bowers’ club did just that on Monday, topping Brooke 3-1 in an OVAC...
WELLSBURG, WV
North Platte Telegraph

North Platte sweeps Lexington on Senior Night

The North Platte softball team might not bash at the rate they did last season but there still is plenty of pop in the lineup this year. The Bulldogs hit five home runs and had 11 hits for extra-bases overall in a doubleheader sweep of Lexington on Thursday afternoon at the Dowhower Softball Complex.
NORTH PLATTE, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy