CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Eaton, CO

High school sports results (Friday-Monday): Roosevelt, Northridge, Eaton, University, Briggsdale all stay unbeaten on gridiron

By Bobby Fernandez
The Tribune
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrontier Academy hosts the Wolverine Invitational, in Greeley: Frontier Academy hosted its annual home meet at Monfort Park, and University scored 79 points to walk away with a boys team title. Windsor was second in the boys team standings with 83 points. Valley (118) was fourth, Frontier Academy (125) placed fifth, Greeley Central (151) was seventh, Eaton (163) placed eighth, Windsor Charter Academy finished ninth (209), Roosevelt (282) finished 10th, and Highland (333) was 12th out of 13 teams. Eaton junior Logan Gullett won the boys race in 16:19.20. Windsor freshman Cole Mazurana (17:02.70) was the runner-up. Junior Owen Bonnell was University’s highest placing finisher, placing 10th (19:07.20). Windsor scored 40 points to walk away with the girls team title. Frontier Academy (100) was third, Eaton (108) placed fourth, University (110) finished fifth, Windsor Charter (146) was sixth, and Greeley Central (146) finished seventh out of seven scoring teams. Eaton sophomore Andie Rasmussen placed first, individually (20:28.40), followed by Windsor freshman Maggie Bush (21:09.50). Wizards freshman Delaney Kintz finished third (21:43.10).

www.greeleytribune.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

US special envoy to Haiti quits over 'inhumane' treatment of migrants

The U.S. special envoy to Haiti has resigned in protest over his nation's “inhumane treatment of migrants,” a move that represents the sharpest internal criticism yet of the Biden administration's handling of Haitian migrants. In a resignation letter, Daniel Foote, a former ambassador to Zambia, said he could not be...
IMMIGRATION
NBC News

Biden, Macron to meet in person amid submarine tension

WASHINGTON — The White House acknowledged Wednesday that U.S. officials could have consulted and communicated better with their French counterparts over a nuclear-powered submarine deal with Australia that has triggered a diplomatic firestorm with France. In a joint statement following a call between President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel...
POTUS
NBC News

Biden steps into Democrats' brawl to rescue his agenda

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is scrambling this week to save his agenda from a bitter fight among fellow Democrats — and signaling that he will sacrifice some parts of it to secure others. If the president can't fashion a compromise, he risks losing roughly $4 trillion worth of spending...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elizabeth, CO
City
Nederland, CO
City
Longmont, CO
City
Eaton, CO
Greeley, CO
Education
Eaton, CO
Sports
City
Wray, CO
City
Johnstown, CO
City
Littleton, CO
Local
Colorado Education
City
Bayfield, CO
City
Holyoke, CO
City
Fort Lupton, CO
Greeley, CO
Sports
Local
Colorado Sports
City
Yuma, CO
City
Greeley, CO
City
Briggsdale, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lamar University#Northridge#Football#Timberwolves#Friday Cross#Frontier Academy#Windsor Charter Academy#Highland#The Silver Knights#Spartans#Windsor 56#Wizards#Gilcrest#Reds
NBC News

Melvin Van Peebles, influential director, actor and writer, dies at 89

Melvin Van Peebles, the influential filmmaker behind "Sweet Sweetback's Baadassss Song," and father of director and actor Mario Van Peebles, has died. He was 89. "Dad knew that Black images matter," Mario Van Peebles said in a statement from the Criterion Collection. "If a picture is worth a thousand words, what was a movie worth? We want to be the success we see, thus we need to see ourselves being free. True liberation did not mean imitating the colonizer's mentality. It meant appreciating the power, beauty and interconnectivity of all people."
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy