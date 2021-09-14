High school sports results (Friday-Monday): Roosevelt, Northridge, Eaton, University, Briggsdale all stay unbeaten on gridiron

Frontier Academy hosts the Wolverine Invitational, in Greeley: Frontier Academy hosted its annual home meet at Monfort Park, and University scored 79 points to walk away with a boys team title. Windsor was second in the boys team standings with 83 points. Valley (118) was fourth, Frontier Academy (125) placed fifth, Greeley Central (151) was seventh, Eaton (163) placed eighth, Windsor Charter Academy finished ninth (209), Roosevelt (282) finished 10th, and Highland (333) was 12th out of 13 teams. Eaton junior Logan Gullett won the boys race in 16:19.20. Windsor freshman Cole Mazurana (17:02.70) was the runner-up. Junior Owen Bonnell was University’s highest placing finisher, placing 10th (19:07.20). Windsor scored 40 points to walk away with the girls team title. Frontier Academy (100) was third, Eaton (108) placed fourth, University (110) finished fifth, Windsor Charter (146) was sixth, and Greeley Central (146) finished seventh out of seven scoring teams. Eaton sophomore Andie Rasmussen placed first, individually (20:28.40), followed by Windsor freshman Maggie Bush (21:09.50). Wizards freshman Delaney Kintz finished third (21:43.10).