NIFC shares presidential visit preparations, working with Secret Service

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Monday was the President's first time visiting Boise since he took office, and there was a lot to prepare for before this big arrival. "We started on Thursday preparing for his visit, working with the U.S. Secret Service and the White House Advance Team and just ensuring that campus was prepared and working very closely with secret service to ensure that it was a very safe efficient visit," said Jessica Gardetto, National Interagency Fire Center spokesperson.