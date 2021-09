In Week 14 of Fortnite Chapter 2: Season 7, it is revealed that there is a traitor in your midst. Someone has been feeding information to the Alien Invaders and that means that they are putting Operation Sky Fire in jeopardy. The final Legendary Challenge for Week 14 and Season 7 as a whole is to finally confront the mole and put a stop to their plans. This is the last step in preparing for the event that will put an end to the Alien’s presence on the island. This guide will show you where to confront the mole in Fortnite.

