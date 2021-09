Wallabies coach Dave Rennie on Thursday questioned new World Rugby guidance capping how much full-contact training teams can do, suggesting it could be detrimental and hard to police. The sport's governing body has recommended a maximum of 15 minutes full-contact training per week, across two days, in a bid to reduce injuries following a global study on almost 600 players. Mondays and Fridays would have zero full-contact training to allow for recovery and preparation. Controlled contact training was recommended to have a 40-minute limit per week. That would include at least one day of zero contact, while live set-piece training would be no more than 30 minutes a week.

RUGBY ・ 2 HOURS AGO