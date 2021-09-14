New year, old plans: USF’s aspirations to build on-campus stadium over the years

The idea of an on-campus stadium is not news for USF, but after five years in the dark, discussions to start planning for the project were brought back to the spotlight. During the groundbreaking ceremony for the $22 million indoor practice facility Sept. 8, Board of Trustees (BOT) Chairman Will Weatherford put forward his goal to revive the plans to build the highly anticipated on-campus stadium in the near future. While there are no plans or timelines announced yet, his words were enough to start bringing the idea back to life.