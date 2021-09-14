CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MEA hold talks with DG WHO, discuss heath sector

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeneva [Switzerland] September 14 (ANI): Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Secretary (West) Reenat Sandhu called on Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in Geneva to discuss cooperation chains between India and the WHO in the health sector. Both parties discussed topics associated with pandemic response, vaccines...

