EQRx Announces Presentation of Updated Data from Pivotal Phase 3 Study of Anti-PD-L1 Antibody Sugemalimab in Combination with Chemotherapy as a First-Line Treatment for Stage IV NSCLC

-Statistically significant reduction in time to improvement of respiratory symptoms- -Fewer hospitalizations and intensive care admissions- Houston, TX (September 21, 2021) – Pulmotect, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, announced positive topline results from the first of two Phase-2 clinical trials undertaken with the support of the US Department of Defense (DOD) to evaluate PUL-042 against COVID-19. Patients treated with inhaled PUL-042 had a statistically significant reduction in the time to improvement of the combined respiratory symptoms of cough and shortness of breath. Inhaled PUL-042 stimulates the lung’s innate immune system with the potential to protect against a wide variety of respiratory pathogens. PUL-042 could be directed against all existing and future variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, as well as future pandemics. Based on the promising results from this trial and remarkable activity in pre-clinical models, PUL-042 also has potential for use in other patient populations.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 2 DAYS AGO