EQRx Announces Presentation of Updated Data from Pivotal Phase 3 Study of Anti-PD-L1 Antibody Sugemalimab in Combination with Chemotherapy as a First-Line Treatment for Stage IV NSCLC
- Updated data presented at IASLC 2021 World Conference on Lung Cancer includes final PFS analysis and preliminary OS results in Stage IV NSCLC. CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- EQRx, a new type of pharmaceutical company committed to developing and delivering important new medicines to patients at radically lower prices, today announced a late-breaking mini oral presentation of updated data from its partner CStone Pharmaceuticals’ Phase 3 GEMSTONE-302 study at the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer 2021 World Conference on Lung Cancer (IASLC 2021 WCLC). GEMSTONE-302 is a placebo-controlled Phase 3 trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of the anti-PD-L1 antibody sugemalimab in combination with chemotherapy as a first-line treatment for patients with Stage IV non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).www.biospace.com
Comments / 0