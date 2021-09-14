CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

EQRx Announces Presentation of Updated Data from Pivotal Phase 3 Study of Anti-PD-L1 Antibody Sugemalimab in Combination with Chemotherapy as a First-Line Treatment for Stage IV NSCLC

biospace.com
 9 days ago

- Updated data presented at IASLC 2021 World Conference on Lung Cancer includes final PFS analysis and preliminary OS results in Stage IV NSCLC. CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- EQRx, a new type of pharmaceutical company committed to developing and delivering important new medicines to patients at radically lower prices, today announced a late-breaking mini oral presentation of updated data from its partner CStone Pharmaceuticals’ Phase 3 GEMSTONE-302 study at the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer 2021 World Conference on Lung Cancer (IASLC 2021 WCLC). GEMSTONE-302 is a placebo-controlled Phase 3 trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of the anti-PD-L1 antibody sugemalimab in combination with chemotherapy as a first-line treatment for patients with Stage IV non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

www.biospace.com

Comments / 0

Related
biospace.com

Cyclica and IMPACT Therapeutics Team Up to Advance Differentiated Anti-cancer Drug Development

TORONTO & SHANGHAI--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Cyclica, the partner of choice for data-driven drug discovery, and IMPACT Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of targeted anti-cancer therapeutics with synthetic lethality approach, announce today that they have entered to a collaboration agreement on IMPACT Therapeutics’ differentiated targeted anti-cancer drug development.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Pulmotect Reports Positive Topline Results from Randomized, Placebo Controlled Phase-2 Trial of PUL-042 against COVID-19

-Statistically significant reduction in time to improvement of respiratory symptoms- -Fewer hospitalizations and intensive care admissions- Houston, TX (September 21, 2021) – Pulmotect, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, announced positive topline results from the first of two Phase-2 clinical trials undertaken with the support of the US Department of Defense (DOD) to evaluate PUL-042 against COVID-19. Patients treated with inhaled PUL-042 had a statistically significant reduction in the time to improvement of the combined respiratory symptoms of cough and shortness of breath. Inhaled PUL-042 stimulates the lung’s innate immune system with the potential to protect against a wide variety of respiratory pathogens. PUL-042 could be directed against all existing and future variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, as well as future pandemics. Based on the promising results from this trial and remarkable activity in pre-clinical models, PUL-042 also has potential for use in other patient populations.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Biologics to Remain Preferred Drug Class for Rare Neurological Disease Treatment, Accounting for 40% of Sales through 2028

Three Out of Every Ten Cases of Rare Neurological Disease Reported in North America, Pushing the Reason to Account for More than One Third of Treatment. The rare neurological disease treatment market study by Fact.MR offers compelling insights into key growth drivers and restraints impacting the market through 2031. The survey offers rare neurological disease treatment demand outlook and studies opportunities existing in key segments, including drug class and route of administration. It also highlights key strategies adopted by market players to increase rare neurological disease treatment sales.
MARKETS
drugdeliverybusiness.com

Boston Scientific touts data from Phase 3 study of selective internal radiation therapy

In the trial, the TheraSphere treatment successfully met both primary endpoints, including progression-free survival (PFS) and hepatic progression-free survival (hPFS) in patients with metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) of the liver. Marlborough, Mass.-based Boston Scientific’s TheraSphere treatment, a selective internal radiation therapy (SIRT), consists of microscopic glass beads containing radioactive yttrium...
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Science And Technology#Pd L1#Nsclc#Chemotherapy#Stage Iv Nsclc Cambridge#Cstone Pharmaceuticals#Os#Md#Bicr#Pfs#Esmo Asia 2020#Idmc#Pd L1 Rrb
cancernetwork.com

Treatment With Adjuvant Atezolizumab Yields Improved Outcomes in Stage II-IIIA PD-L1–Positive NSCLC

Patients with stage II to IIIA non–small cell lung cancer experienced an improvement in disease-free survival and time to locoregional and distant relapse after being treated with adjuvant atezolizumab. Treatment with adjuvant atezolizumab (Tecentriq) vs best supportive care (BSC) resulted in improved disease-free survival (DFS) and time to locoregional and...
CANCER
EurekAlert

Immune checkpoint inhibitor atezolizumab as a potential game-changer in the treatment of early-stage NSCLC

With an estimated 2.2 million new cancer cases and 1.8 million deaths globally, lung cancer is the second most commonly diagnosed cancer and the leading cause of cancer death in 2020, representing approximately one in 10 cancers diagnosed and one in 5 deaths (1). Non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) is the most prevalent type and accounts for approximately 84% of all lung cancers (2).
CANCER
biospace.com

EQRx and CStone Tout Data from Trial of Firsts at ESMO 2021

Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) is one of the most devestating diagnoses and highest unmet needs in the oncology space. EQRx, which intends to solve pricing and access challenges for patients, will unveil new data at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2021 showing that it might just have the answer to NSCLC too.
CANCER
Benzinga

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Leap, Phio, Silverback Among Early Movers On Oncology Conference Presentations, Aerie Slumps On Mixed Data, Axsome Commences Phase 3 Sleep Disorder Study

Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours:. (Biotech Stocks Hitting 52-week Highs Sept. 15) Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: BCYC) Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTKB) Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTA) IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISEE) Kezar Life Sciences, Inc....
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
FDA
biospace.com

Transgene Presents Data From Phase I Clinical Trial Confirming the Potential of the Oncolytic Virus TG6002

STRASBOURG, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:. Transgene (Paris:TNG) (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapeutics against cancer, today announces the presentation of data from a Phase I study combining intravenous (IV) oncolytic virus TG6002 and oral 5-FC in patients with advanced gastrointestinal carcinomas at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) virtual meeting taking place from September 16-21, 2021.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Silverback Therapeutics Presents Interim Clinical Results from the Ongoing Phase 1/1b Study of SBT6050 Alone or In Combination with Pembrolizumab in Patients with Advanced or Metastatic HER2-Expressing Solid Tumors

Proof-of-mechanism established with activation of myeloid and T/NK cells, and evidence of SBT6050 payload localization in the tumor microenvironment. SBT6050 demonstrated a manageable safety profile with adverse events consistent with on-mechanism immune activation, both as a monotherapy or in combination with pembrolizumab. Early signals of anti-tumor activity observed in a...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
cancernetwork.com

Durvalumab and Chemotherapy, Plus or Minus Tremelimumab Yields Survival Benefit in Frontline Treatment of Advanced NSCLC

The phase 3 POSEIDON trial indicated that patients with metastatic non–small cell lung cancer who were treated with first-line durvalumab and chemotherapy with or without tremelimumab experienced a statistically significant survival benefit. A statistically significant improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) was obtained utilizing a first-line combination of durvalumab (Imfinzi) and...
CANCER
biospace.com

Pfizer and BioNTech Receive First U.S. FDA Emergency Use Authorization of a COVID-19 Vaccine Booster

Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) granted for individuals 65 years of age and older, and individuals ages 18 through 64 within certain high-risk groups. EUA is supported by clinical data showing a booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine elicits high neutralization titers against SARS-CoV-2 and all currently tested variants. Reactogenicity profile...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Triumvira is Creating a Different Picture for Cancer Patients

Triumvira President and CEO Dr. Paul Lammers/Courtesy Triumvira Immunologics. Triumvira Immunologics has an alternative to chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) and T cell receptor (TCR) therapies – one that has the potential to overcome challenges like lack of persistence in solid tumors, premature exhaustion and toxicities. The immunotherapy company, which is...
CANCER
biospace.com

Former Novartis Exec Joins MiroBio to Fight Autoimmune Disease

Dr. Carolin Barth/Courtesy of MiroBio. Dr. Carolin Barth, formerly the global head of commercial and pipeline strategy, cell and gene, at Novartis, is taking on the role of chief executive officer at Oxford, UK-based MiroBio. The biotech company is focused on a new class of precision therapies for autoimmune diseases. Barth took time to speak with BioSpace ahead of the announcement. Her official start date is September 25.
HEALTH
biospace.com

COVID-19 Antigen Test Market: In-depth Insights, Revenue Details, Regional Analysis by 2031

Evolution of new strains of the SARS-CoV-2 virus along with increasing spikes in the instances of new COVID-19 infections are stimulating the demand in the global COVID-19 antigen test market over the forecast period. The research report presents a holistic overview of the various essential components that can promote growth in the global COVID-19 antigen test market during the forecast period of 2021 to 2031. It sheds light on important trends as well as significant developments in the global COVID-19 antigen test market during the analysis period and projects the future trajectory of the industry during assessment period of 2021 to 2031. It also features valuable information regarding the key segments in global COVID-19 antigen test market along with their individual performance potential during the forecast period of 2021 to 2031.
MARKETS
pharmacytimes.com

FDA Approves First Oral Treatment for EGFR Exon 20+ NSCLC

The FDA approved Exkivity to treat non-small cell lung cancer along with Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Oncomine DX Target Test, which is intended to be a companion diagnostic for the treatment. The FDA has announced the approval of mobocertinib (Exkivity) for adults with locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer...
CANCER
healio.com

Older adults with late-stage NSCLC benefit from immunotherapy

Older patients with late-stage non-small cell lung cancer appeared to benefit from immunotherapy, according to results presented at International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer World Conference on Lung Cancer. “Immune function is impaired [among] older patients, but whether these patients benefit from immune checkpoint inhibitors was unclear,” Shinkichi...
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy