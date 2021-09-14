CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, IL

Middle School Volleyball Week #3

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleErie information and photos supplied by coach Samantha Wolf. PLT information and photos supplied by Karen Miles. The 7th grade Lady Cards were home all week. On Tuesday they took on PLT with some very close games. The Cards dropped the first two games 17-21 and 15-21 after a couple of serving streaks by PLT. Lauren Punke served well in game one to pull the Cardinals back into striking range, and Lexi Kapple did a great job serve receiving. It was a good effort by everyone. Then, in games three and four the young ladies came out strong and defeated PLT 21-15 and 21-16. Once these two seventh grade classes come together in high school they should be a very sound and exciting group of ladies to watch.

