Sure, the Met Gala is one of the most prestigious events in the fashion world. But guess what? It’s an even more prestigious event as far as memes and generally iconic cultural moments are concerned. Extravagant gowns and perfect hair and makeup only last one night, after all; the jokes, on the other hand, are forever. That’s probably why Instagram decided to cut out the middleman and get in on the action, hiring the prolific Instagram meme account @SaintHoax as it’s first-ever Met Gala Meme correspondent.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 12 DAYS AGO