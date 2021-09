(Reuters) – Activists lament that the crisis of missing and murdered Native American women doesn’t get the attention paid to Gabby Petito. FBI agents found Petito’s body in Wyoming on Sunday after she went missing during a road trip with her fiancé. The search for the 22-year-old white woman, who chronicled her trip on social media, became an internet sensation and a lead story for major news outlets.

