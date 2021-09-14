CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Digital Genome Market to Observe Strong Development by 2025

biospace.com
 9 days ago

Digital genome is a complete advanced arrangement of hereditary material that happens in a cell or a living being. It is an easier method to accumulate data concerning ceaseless infections and used by specialists to get a closer look of hereditary issue. An advanced genome goes about as a supporter that encourages moment access to characteristic arrangements to determine unending custom questions. In this way, previously mentioned parameters will expand the market development.

www.biospace.com

Comments / 0

Related
industryglobalnews24.com

Reasons for Tremendous Growth of Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Genomics Market during 2015 – 2021 - A Report by Absolute Markets Insights

Absolute Markets Insights (AMI) reports a robust forecast for the global artificial intelligence (AI) in genomics market during the 2021-2029 period. In its newly released report, AMI states that the global artificial intelligence (AI) in genomics market was valued at USD 458.21 Mn in 2020 and it is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.67% over the forecast period.
SOFTWARE
HPCwire

Genomics England Develops Genomic and Health Information Platform on AWS

Cancer is the leading cause of death globally, with nearly 10 million deaths per year. Rare diseases impact more than 400 million people worldwide, and 95 percent don’t have an approved treatment. In the vast majority of cases, both cancer and rare disease are diseases of the genome, caused by mono or polygenic variations. Organizations around the world are turning to genetics as the key to diagnosing and treating patients.
HEALTH
Phys.org

Developing digital twins for improved hurricane prediction

More than half of the U.S. population lives in coastal watershed counties or parishes. Coastal communities along the Gulf of Mexico are among the most heavily populated—also a region where high concentrations of energy resources have made it a national hub for many large-scale carbon-to-capture storage facilities. The proximity to...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Development#Human Genome#Market Intelligence#Overview Digital#Genes Environment#Grdi
cuereport.com

Digital Workplace Market 2021 Trending Technologies, Development Plans, Future Growth and Geographical Regions to 2026

The Digital Workplace Market report 2020-2026 presents an in-depth assessment of key trends, current scenarios, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, and deployment models. Historical and futuristic case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, Key player profiles, and strategies lead to builds stronger business decisions. This report covers the pre and post Covid-19 impact analysis and gives expert reviews to overcome it. The report also presents forecasts for Digital Workplace from 2020 till 2026.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Human Vaccines Market Size will Observe Lucrative Surge by the End of 2027

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report titled, ‘Human vaccine Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2027’. According to the report, the global human vaccine market was valued at US$ 37,807.5 Mn in 2018 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2019 to 2027.
INDUSTRY
TechRadar

Giving developers familiar tools is key to digital success

As organizations across every sector were forced to adapt to a new digital-first world last year, such as working from home, the pace of digital transformation accelerated. However, the ongoing skills shortage is jeopardizing organizations' transformation projects, since their staff simply do not have the skills in place to keep pace with the rate of change.
TECHNOLOGY
biospace.com

Artificial Intelligence in Genomics Market Survey Report: Recent Innovations and Technological Advancements in the Market

Global Artificial Intelligence in Genomics Market: Overview. Solutions from the global artificial intelligence in genomics market are widely used in precision medicine as well as drug discovery branches of the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries. These solutions use various technologies, such as computer vision as well as machine learning. They can also be used for diagnostics purposes in the healthcare industry.
ENGINEERING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
biospace.com

Compression Therapy Devices Market: Rising prevalence of vascular diseases to drive the market

Global Compression Therapy Devices Market: Overview. Products in the global compression therapy devices market are utilized for the treatment of various chronic diseases including lymphedema, phlebitis, leg ulcers, and thrombosis along with other forms of varicose veins. They are also used to prevent venous problems during long distance travel as well as in pregnancy. Depending upon the pathology, different products in the global compression therapy devices market such as socks, tights, bandages, or stocking are used. Certain products in the global compression therapy devices market, such as compression pumps are also used by applying around the affected area.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Remote Patient Monitoring Market Forecast to 2031 Explored in Latest Research

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Remote Patient Monitoring Market: Contours. The shift from volume-based to value-based care in healthcare sector has opened a new paradigm in healthcare IT. A wide spectrum of ICT-based eHealth systems have opened up new value propositions in value based care. Cutting-edge technologies and tools including artificial intelligence (AI) have made healthcare delivery patient-centric, and promises to improve the clinical outcomes. AI in particular has gained groundswell of attention as an adjunct technology for guiding clinical decision, diagnosing disease conditions in the early stage, and monitoring patients suffering from chronic diseases. The drive for the AI in remote patient monitoring market has stemmed from these value propositions.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Particle-Enhanced Turbidimetric Immunoassay Market to Register Over 6% Growth through 2031

A Fact.MR survey on particle-enhanced turbidimetric immunoassays market offers detailed analysis on growth drivers and trends affecting demand in terms of application, end user and region. It also highlights various strategies adopted by key market players to gain a competitive edge in the particle-enhanced turbidimetric immunoassays market. Fact.MR – A...
MARKETS
biospace.com

Immunoassay Market: Key Players Business Strategies Analysis Report

The global market for immunoassay is fragmented in nature with a high number of players engaged in it across the globe, states a new research report by Transparency Market Research. The rapid development of the healthcare sector and the increasing investments by the leading players, especially for research and development activities, which is estimated to enhance the market development and strengthen the competitive scenario of the market over the next few years. Moreover, the rising number of partnerships and mergers and the technological developments in this area are projected to enhance the growth of the global immunoassay market in the coming few years. The leading players operating in the immunoassay market across the globe are Abbott Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Siemens Healthineers, BioMérieux SA, Becton, Dickinson and Company, DiaSorin S.p.A., Sysmex Corporation, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, and Danaher Corporation.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Neurovascular Catheters Market | Exclusive Report on the Latest Trends in the Market

Endovascular processes particularly neuroendovascular interventions are becoming increasingly common in the treatment of cardiovascular disease and wide range of intracranial vascular lesions. Advancements in the catheter guide technology have helped advance endovascular treatment, and have driven the growth of the neurovascular catheters market. The technology has been successful used for the treatment of intracranial vascular lesions.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Flow Diverters Market | Expansive Coverage on the Latest Developments in the Market

There is a rapid increase in the cases of brain aneurysms in different countries across the globe. The risk factors associated with these brain aneurysms are driving growth in the flow diverters market. Further, there is an increased inclination toward minimally invasive procedures in the medical industry, and it further fuels growth in the flow diverters market.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Sales of Medical Ventilators to Increase by 9.9% CAGR through 2031

Non-invasive Ventilators Emerges as Highly Preferred Technology in Medical Ventilators, Accounting for Over Half of Sales through 2031. A Fact.MR survey on medical ventilators market offers detailed analysis on growth drivers and trends affecting demand in terms of product type, technology and end user. It also highlights various strategies adopted by key market players to gain a competitive edge in the medical ventilators market.
BUSINESS
biospace.com

Colonoscopy Devices Market | Growing Number of Production of Colonoscopy Devices Drive the Market Growth

The presence of a technologically developed healthcare system and growing cases of rectal diseases are also propelling demand opportunities in the market. Government from different countries across the globe are taking initiatives to increase awareness about colon disorders among the regional population. These government programs are also granting funds for various R & D activities for new instruments and procedures to conduct intensive surgeries. These different initiatives are anticipated to fuel demand opportunities in the colonoscopy devices market. This detailed examination clinical procedure is anticipated to boost demand in the colonoscopy devices market.
MARKETS
biospace.com

COVID-19 Antigen Test Market: In-depth Insights, Revenue Details, Regional Analysis by 2031

Evolution of new strains of the SARS-CoV-2 virus along with increasing spikes in the instances of new COVID-19 infections are stimulating the demand in the global COVID-19 antigen test market over the forecast period. The research report presents a holistic overview of the various essential components that can promote growth in the global COVID-19 antigen test market during the forecast period of 2021 to 2031. It sheds light on important trends as well as significant developments in the global COVID-19 antigen test market during the analysis period and projects the future trajectory of the industry during assessment period of 2021 to 2031. It also features valuable information regarding the key segments in global COVID-19 antigen test market along with their individual performance potential during the forecast period of 2021 to 2031.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Medical Protective Equipment Market Trends and Opportunities by 2031 Details Shared in Report

Medical protective equipment forms a core part of germ-protection measure adopted by healthcare workers in the treatment of infectious and communicable diseases. A range of products in the medical protective equipment market has garnered enormous attention among healthcare providers after the onset of Covid-19 pandemic. Personal protective equipment pieces such as gloves, masks, face shields, and googles have risen in adoption among healthcare workers (HCWs), patients, visitors in hospital settings to protect against transmission of infections from respiratory and body fluids.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Sales of Lab Scale Bioreactors to Remain Positive as Demand for Vaccines and Stem Cells Skyrocket

Booming Biotech Sector to Contribute Towards Swift Expansion of Lab Scale Bioreactors Market. A Fact.MR survey on lab scale bioreactors market offers detailed analysis on growth drivers and trends affecting demand in terms of product type, material type, command type and region. It also highlights various strategies adopted by key market players to gain a competitive edge in the lab scale bioreactors market.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

Comments / 0

Community Policy