Delta variant is driving COVID-19 surge in St. Lawrence County

CANTON — The delta variant of the coronavirus is driving the dramatic increase in COVID-19 case counts in St. Lawrence County.

The St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators received an update Monday night on the county’s COVID situation.

St. Lawrence County Interim Public Health Director, Jolene Munger, informed the board that there are 591 active cases across the county, with 26 hospitalizations.

Since Friday, there have been 222 new cases and 1 new death, bringing the cumulative death count to 109.

Many of these cases are found in schools. Since Sept. 1, there have been 113 K-12 school cases, which includes students and faculty. It’s the highest school case rate since January, Ms. Munger said.

Higher education harbors a fair amount of cases as well. At St. Lawrence University, there are 84 active cases. Clarkson University has six active cases, SUNY Potsdam has 38 and SUNY Canton has 12.

The uptick in cases has a lot to do with the new delta variant. Dr. Andrew F. Williams, president of the St. Lawrence County Board of Health who also presented to the board Monday night, said that of 56 COVID samples from the county analyzed at SUNY Upstate, 96% were confirmed to be the delta variant.

Dr. Williams reiterated how the medical community’s nickname for the variant is “younger, sicker, quicker,” because it infects younger people, gets them sicker, and spreads quicker than previous COVID strains.

In the county, he said, about one-third of the cases are children, or people under the age of 18.

Dr. Williams heavily emphasized the need for people to get vaccinated. He cited research published by the CDC on Sept. 10 concluding that fully vaccinated people are five times less likely to be infected by COVID, 10 times less likely to be hospitalized by it, and 10 times less likely to die from it.

Of those eligible, meaning those ages 12 and older, only 59.7% of the county is fully vaccinated as of Sept. 13.

Dr. Williams also warned against unscientific treatments like ivermectin, which are growing in popularity.

“There’s limited or no treatment for the majority of people who come down with COVID,” he said.

“So the emphasis is really on prevention.”

He stressed the safety of the vaccine in response to questions about potential side effects.

“Every day when I come in to the hospital, it’s full of people with a COVID infection. The emergency rooms are full of people with complications from the COVID infection. The hospitals and emergency rooms are not full of people who got a side effect from the vaccine,” he said.

“If people should be afraid of anything,” he said, “it’s the virus, not the vaccine.”

Dr. Williams said that since the risk of delta is considerably higher, so too is the need for vaccination.

St. Lawrence County Public Health continues to strongly urge that all people, vaccinated and unvaccinated, wear masks indoors in public spaces.

Those who have yet to get vaccinated can find clinic times and sign-ups for vaccinations in St. Lawrence County at https://stlawco.org/covid-19-daily-update-center.