Medical & Biotech

Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market to Record an Exponential CAGR by 2030

 9 days ago

According to the report, the global drug discovery outsourcing market was valued at US$ 4.5 Bn in 2019. It is projected to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period. Drug discovery contract research organizations (CROs) are offering a range of research services on a contract basis to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies for drug discovery. The expansion of the global drug discovery outsourcing market can be attributed to the rise in penetration of contract research organizations for pre-clinical research, increase in investments in research and development (R&D), a surge in the demand for personalized medicines, and rise in focus of pharmaceutical companies on streamlining their internal costs. North America dominated the global drug discovery outsourcing market in 2019. The trend is anticipated to continue during the forecast period. Increase in R&D costs, rise in funding for research & development, and an increase in penetration of CROs boost the drug discovery outsourcing market in the region.

