Addiction Treatment Market to Expand with Significant CAGR During 2019 – 2027

biospace.com
 9 days ago

According to the report, the global addiction treatment market was valued at ~US$ 6 Bn in 2019 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~6% from 2020 to 2030. Addiction treatment is intended to help an individual to prevent or stop compulsive addicted products or drugs seeking. Drug abuse and addiction treatment is provided in several different settings by using a number of behavioral and pharmacological approaches. North America dominated the global addiction treatment market in 2019 and the trend is anticipated to continue during the forecast period. Rise in awareness regarding different opioid treatment programs and increasing government initiatives to raise awareness about substance abuse and ill effects of drugs are expected to drive the market in North America. Asia Pacific is likely to be a highly lucrative market for addiction treatment and it is expected to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period.

www.biospace.com

#Market Research#Illicit Drugs#Cagr#Cancer Treatment#Samhsa#Unodc#Middle East Africa#Alkermes Plc#Cipla Ltd#Glaxosmithkline Plc#Pfizer Inc#Orexo Ab#Titan Pharmaceuticals
