Local brewery Blazing Tree Brewery is known for their craft beers around El Paso and the Borderland but now the brewery is getting major recognition outside of the region. Blazy Tree Brewery participated in the U.S. Open Beer Championship. The U.S. Open Beer Championship is the second largest competition in the United States and one of the top competitions in the country, with over 8,000 beers submitted representing 140 different styles from all over the world. Over 8500 breweries entered this year's competition and Blazing Tree came out in the top 3 for one of their brews.

EL PASO, TX ・ 14 DAYS AGO