Medical Image Analysis Software Market: Cardiology is projected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period
Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report titled, ‘Medical Image Analysis Software Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2027’. According to the report, the global medical image analysis software market was valued at US$ 2.91 Bn in 2018 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2019 to 2027.www.biospace.com
