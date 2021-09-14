Medical Image Analysis Software Market: Cardiology is projected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period

The global market for immunoassay is fragmented in nature with a high number of players engaged in it across the globe, states a new research report by Transparency Market Research. The rapid development of the healthcare sector and the increasing investments by the leading players, especially for research and development activities, which is estimated to enhance the market development and strengthen the competitive scenario of the market over the next few years. Moreover, the rising number of partnerships and mergers and the technological developments in this area are projected to enhance the growth of the global immunoassay market in the coming few years. The leading players operating in the immunoassay market across the globe are Abbott Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Siemens Healthineers, BioMérieux SA, Becton, Dickinson and Company, DiaSorin S.p.A., Sysmex Corporation, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, and Danaher Corporation.

