Medical Image Analysis Software Market: Cardiology is projected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period

biospace.com
 9 days ago

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report titled, ‘Medical Image Analysis Software Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2027’. According to the report, the global medical image analysis software market was valued at US$ 2.91 Bn in 2018 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2019 to 2027.

www.biospace.com

cuereport.com

Professional Desktop Publishing Software Market to Witness Stellar CAGR During the Forecast Period 2021 -2026

The Professional Desktop Publishing Software Market report 2020-2026 presents an in-depth assessment of key trends, current scenarios, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, and deployment models. Historical and futuristic case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, Key player profiles, and strategies lead to builds stronger business decisions. This report covers the pre and post Covid-19 impact analysis and gives expert reviews to overcome it. The report also presents forecasts for Professional Desktop Publishing Software from 2020 till 2026.
SOFTWARE
clarkcountyblog.com

Global Salesforce CRM Document Generation Software Market 2021 Size, Share, Industry Analysis, Trends, Revenue and Segment Forecast 2026

The Salesforce CRM Document Generation Software market has been garnering remarkable momentum in recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. NxtGen Reports publication, titled Salesforce CRM Document Generation Software, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Specialty Shortening market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team of subject-matter experts have provided the readers qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.
SOFTWARE
biospace.com

COVID-19 Antigen Test Market: In-depth Insights, Revenue Details, Regional Analysis by 2031

Evolution of new strains of the SARS-CoV-2 virus along with increasing spikes in the instances of new COVID-19 infections are stimulating the demand in the global COVID-19 antigen test market over the forecast period. The research report presents a holistic overview of the various essential components that can promote growth in the global COVID-19 antigen test market during the forecast period of 2021 to 2031. It sheds light on important trends as well as significant developments in the global COVID-19 antigen test market during the analysis period and projects the future trajectory of the industry during assessment period of 2021 to 2031. It also features valuable information regarding the key segments in global COVID-19 antigen test market along with their individual performance potential during the forecast period of 2021 to 2031.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

The Beta-Thalassemia treatment market is expected to grow significantly due to the launch of emerging therapies during the forecast period (2021-30)

According to the National Organization for Rare Disorders, Beta-Thalassemia is a relatively rare autosomal recessive disorder in the United States, but it is one of the most common autosomal recessive disorders globally. The incidence of Beta-Thalassemia symptomatic cases in the general population is estimated to be 1 in every 100,000 people.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
biospace.com

Flow Directed Catheter Market: Increase in Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases to Drive the Market

Flow directed catheters are designed so that the flow of blood through an artery directs the catheter tip along the arterial flow path and to the target site. These catheters generally have a very flexible catheter shaft with an inflatable balloon or other bulbous structure near the distal end, which is carried along by the blood flow in an artery or vein.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Immunoassay Market: Key Players Business Strategies Analysis Report

The global market for immunoassay is fragmented in nature with a high number of players engaged in it across the globe, states a new research report by Transparency Market Research. The rapid development of the healthcare sector and the increasing investments by the leading players, especially for research and development activities, which is estimated to enhance the market development and strengthen the competitive scenario of the market over the next few years. Moreover, the rising number of partnerships and mergers and the technological developments in this area are projected to enhance the growth of the global immunoassay market in the coming few years. The leading players operating in the immunoassay market across the globe are Abbott Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Siemens Healthineers, BioMérieux SA, Becton, Dickinson and Company, DiaSorin S.p.A., Sysmex Corporation, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, and Danaher Corporation.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Branched Stent Grafts Market | Trends, Share, Growth Rate, Opportunities and Market Forecast 2021-2031, TMR

Products in the global branched stent grafts market find applications in various EVAR or endovascular aneurysm repair procedures. EVAR for major aortic pathology, including aneurysms, traumatic ruptures, and dissections have gained widespread surgeon as well as patient acceptance owing to lower rates of morbidity as well as mortality. This trend is anticipated to fuel the demand in the global branched stent grafts market over the forecast period of 2021 to 2031. Increasing instances of cardiovascular diseases along with widespread acceptance of stenting procedures are also driving the growth in the global branched stent grafts market.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Compression Therapy Devices Market: Rising prevalence of vascular diseases to drive the market

Global Compression Therapy Devices Market: Overview. Products in the global compression therapy devices market are utilized for the treatment of various chronic diseases including lymphedema, phlebitis, leg ulcers, and thrombosis along with other forms of varicose veins. They are also used to prevent venous problems during long distance travel as well as in pregnancy. Depending upon the pathology, different products in the global compression therapy devices market such as socks, tights, bandages, or stocking are used. Certain products in the global compression therapy devices market, such as compression pumps are also used by applying around the affected area.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Medical Protective Equipment Market Trends and Opportunities by 2031 Details Shared in Report

Medical protective equipment forms a core part of germ-protection measure adopted by healthcare workers in the treatment of infectious and communicable diseases. A range of products in the medical protective equipment market has garnered enormous attention among healthcare providers after the onset of Covid-19 pandemic. Personal protective equipment pieces such as gloves, masks, face shields, and googles have risen in adoption among healthcare workers (HCWs), patients, visitors in hospital settings to protect against transmission of infections from respiratory and body fluids.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Remote Patient Monitoring Market Forecast to 2031 Explored in Latest Research

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Remote Patient Monitoring Market: Contours. The shift from volume-based to value-based care in healthcare sector has opened a new paradigm in healthcare IT. A wide spectrum of ICT-based eHealth systems have opened up new value propositions in value based care. Cutting-edge technologies and tools including artificial intelligence (AI) have made healthcare delivery patient-centric, and promises to improve the clinical outcomes. AI in particular has gained groundswell of attention as an adjunct technology for guiding clinical decision, diagnosing disease conditions in the early stage, and monitoring patients suffering from chronic diseases. The drive for the AI in remote patient monitoring market has stemmed from these value propositions.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Dental Polymerization Lamps Market: Increase in Incidence of Dental Cavity and Periodontal Disease to Drive the Market

Dental polymerization lamps are used to polymerize light-cured resin-based materials. Resin-based restorative materials are required in almost all modern dentistry procedures. Almost all resin-based restorative products in dentistry use the same basic monomer family and polymerization mechanism? Free radical addition polymerization of methacrylates and vinyl. Read Report Overview - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/dental-polymerization-lamps-market.html.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Colonoscopy Devices Market | Growing Number of Production of Colonoscopy Devices Drive the Market Growth

The presence of a technologically developed healthcare system and growing cases of rectal diseases are also propelling demand opportunities in the market. Government from different countries across the globe are taking initiatives to increase awareness about colon disorders among the regional population. These government programs are also granting funds for various R & D activities for new instruments and procedures to conduct intensive surgeries. These different initiatives are anticipated to fuel demand opportunities in the colonoscopy devices market. This detailed examination clinical procedure is anticipated to boost demand in the colonoscopy devices market.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Animal Genetics Market: Increased Preference for Animal Protein to Boost the Market

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report titled ‘Animal Genetics Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026’. According to the report, the global animal genetics market was valued at US$ 4,740.5 Mn in 2017. It is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2018 to 2026. Increase in meat consumption, demand for high quality proteins, and rise in purchasing power are likely to drive the animal genetics market from 2018 to 2026.
AGRICULTURE
biospace.com

Breathing Circuits Market: Increase in Prevalence of Respiratory Diseases is expected to drive the Market

Breathing circuit is an assembly of components that connects the patient's airway to the anesthesia machine through which controlled composition of gas mixture is dispensed. It delivers gas to the patient, removes expired gas, and controls the temperature and humidity of the inspired mixture. It enables spontaneous, controlled, or assisted respiration. It may also provide ports for gas sampling, airway pressure, flow, and volume monitoring.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Particle-Enhanced Turbidimetric Immunoassay Market to Register Over 6% Growth through 2031

A Fact.MR survey on particle-enhanced turbidimetric immunoassays market offers detailed analysis on growth drivers and trends affecting demand in terms of application, end user and region. It also highlights various strategies adopted by key market players to gain a competitive edge in the particle-enhanced turbidimetric immunoassays market. Fact.MR – A...
MARKETS
biospace.com

Neurovascular Catheters Market | Exclusive Report on the Latest Trends in the Market

Endovascular processes particularly neuroendovascular interventions are becoming increasingly common in the treatment of cardiovascular disease and wide range of intracranial vascular lesions. Advancements in the catheter guide technology have helped advance endovascular treatment, and have driven the growth of the neurovascular catheters market. The technology has been successful used for the treatment of intracranial vascular lesions.
MARKETS

