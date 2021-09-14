CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Disposable Syringes Market: Rise in Global Cases of Needle-stick Injuries to Drive the Market

biospace.com
 9 days ago

According to the report, the global disposable syringes market was valued at US$ 6.9 Bn in 2019 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of ~7% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2030. A disposable syringe is made for one-time use. It is then disposed of, typically into a contamination unit. Various types of syringes are available in the market depending upon their usage and other variables. Disposable syringes are becoming increasingly popular due to their affordability and prevention of infections, particularly blood-borne infections. In terms of value, North America dominated the global disposable syringes market in 2019. It is expected to continue its dominance by the end of 2030.

www.biospace.com

Comments / 0

Related
murphyshockeylaw.net

Global Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market 2021 Future Set to Massive Growth with High CAGR value

The Global Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market report combines comprehensive analysis of overseas markets with new insights into the target industry. Market size, driving forces and vulnerabilities, major players, segment overview and geographical perspective are among the variables addressed in the study. It also contains data on the business environment, value / volume results, marketing tactics and expert knowledge. The research also examines the importance of fields and evidence for prediction, as well as their various aspects. The report also includes company profiles, specifications, product photos, capacity, price, costs, revenue, growth and contact information for global key industry players in the global Retractable Needle Safety Syringes market.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Healthcare Payer Services Market – Know the Emerging Trends across the Market

The reports at TMR Research provide qualitative solutions that break the barriers of doubt or uncertainties when the stakeholders plan to expand their growth reach. The researchers compile the necessary information that enlightens the CXOs about the current growth opportunities in a specific market and enables them to make the most of the opportunities.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Contrast Enhanced Ultrasound Market: Emerging Trends, Business Growth Opportunities, Major Driving Factors

Global Contrast Enhanced Ultrasound Market: Overview. The advent of economical contrast agents, contrast imaging modes, and increased volume of ultrasound procedures are becoming an important part of ultrasound systems are all contributing to the expansion of the global contrast enhanced ultrasound market. In addition to that, compared to other technologies, contrast enhanced ultrasound (CEUS) is more patient-friendly, cost-effective, and radiation-free. This is likely to drive demand for contrast enhanced ultrasound in the market. In the battle against COVID-19, the necessity of using CEUS technology into point-of-care (PoC) diagnostics has been a significant learning.
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

Ferrous Fumarate Market – What Factors will drive the Market in Upcoming Years and How it is Going to Impact on Global Industry | (2021-2027)

Coherent Market Insights published a business research report on “Ferrous Fumarate Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts 2021–2027”. Ferrous Fumarate with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis. The information is gathered based on modern floats and requests identified with the administrations and items.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Competition#Market Research#Market Trends#Market Intelligence#Cagr#Middle East Africa#Hhs
biospace.com

Automatic Pill Dispenser Market: Emerging Factors, Future Demands, and Key Players

The rising frequency of ailments, such as chronic illnesses like Alzheimer's and osteoarthritis, has fueled consumer demand for automated equipment. In addition to that , the increased demand for minimizing manual medication and drug count blunders is likely to come up as a prospective driver for the growth of the global automatic pill dispenser market in the years to come. Pharmacists, nurses, and carers are increasingly using automatic pill dispensers to keep track of their medications. The market growth curve is expected to be shaped by the constant improvement of healthcare technology, as well as the growing need for cost-effective solutions.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Dental Surgery Instrument Kit Market to Witness Robust Expansion Throughout the Forecast Period 2021-2031

Global Dental Surgery Instrument Kit Market: Introduction. Dental instrument kits are used by dental professionals to provide dental treatment. These kits are designed to be used for examining, manipulating, treating, restoring, and removing teeth and surrounding oral structures. The instruments in these kits are available in different models such as probe, dental drills and burs. Scissors are dental instruments that dentists use to cut sutures and similar materials. A dentist has to reposition the gum flap and stitch it back in place after a tooth extraction process. The needle holder with tungsten carbide inserts has gold plated handles. The inserts can be replaced, which prolongs the life of the needle holder and reduces replacement. Root elevators are employed for surgical tooth extraction. They are used to luxate the tooth in the osseous alveolus and to expand the alveolus walls. They are also used to open the gingival sulucs prior.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Viral Vaccines Market Size Estimated to Observe Significant Growth by 2031

Vaccines are biological preparations, generally produced from living organisms, which enhance immunity against a particular disease. Vaccines that prevent occurrence of a disease are called prophylactic vaccines and in some cases, those that treat diseases are called therapeutic vaccines. Read Report Overview - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/viral-vaccines-market.html. A vaccine is usually made from...
INDUSTRY
biospace.com

Laboratory Information Systems Market is estimated to Observe Considerable Growth to 2030 | TMR Research Study

The rising popularity of these systems can be attributed on the back of factors such as enhanced turnaround time, reduced specimen handling time, and increased productivity. Laboratory information systems are software that process, manage, and store data from all stages of medical tests and processes. The prime objective of these systems is delivering complete and accurate information to the laboratory staff, customers, and managers. The main functions of laboratory information systems are collection and analyzing laboratory data, report data to administration, report test results for patient care, etc. The benefits associated with the use of laboratory information systems will bring considerable growth opportunities.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
biospace.com

Platelet Rich Plasma Market Current Scenario Analysis with Forecast to 2028

TMR Research is a leader in developing well-researched reports. The expertise of the researchers at TMR Research makes the report stand out from others. TMR Research reports help the stakeholders and CXOs make impactful decisions through a unique blend of innovation and analytical thinking. The use of innovation and analytical thinking while structuring a report assures complete and ideal information of the current status of the market to the stakeholders.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Pharmaceutical Cleaning Validation Market Segments, Leading Player, Application and Forecast Analysis

Global Pharmaceutical Cleaning Validation Market: Overview. Numerous scientific advances have aided this new wave of pharmaceutical manufacturing revolution. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is encouraging these developments by taking a more practical approach to regulation, which helps the industry speed up the development of therapies and life-saving medications. Cleaning validation is in high demand to guarantee medication safety, monitor impurities and residues, and other possible pollutants that might cause cross-contamination from earlier produced batches. Cleaning validation has become an important part of pharmaceutical production processes, therefore there is a rising need to raise awareness and educate market participants about it. These factors are likely to support growth of the global pharmaceutical cleaning validation market in the years to come.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Dental Removal Instrument Market is Set to Grow According to Latest Research Report by Transparency Market Research

Global Dental Removal Instrument Market: Introduction. A wide selection of dental instruments and dental tools are manufactured by reputable companies in the dental industry. These products include scalers, curettes, serrated cotton pliers, dental mirrors, and surgical instrument cleaners for the removal of dental implants. These devices are used to examine teeth for decay, calculus, furcations, and other abnormalities.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Micro Syringe Pump Market Demand, Insights and Forecast up to 2031

A syringe pump is used to deliver precise amount of liquid sample in highly sensitive research and industrial environments. Manual micro syringe pump is a cost-effective solution used for perfusion or withdrawal of liquids. Read Report Overview - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/micro-syringe-pump-market.html. Key Drivers and Opportunities of Global Micro Syringe Pump Market. Focus...
MARKETS
neworleanssun.com

Global Recreational Boating Market is being aided by the rising demand from tourism industry and increasing disposable incomes is expected to contribute the growth of the market in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Recreational Boating Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global recreational boating market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, power source, applications, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
biospace.com

3D Cell Culture Market – Rising Demand for New Drugs Development Drive the Market

The reports at TMR Research provide qualitative solutions that break the barriers of doubt or uncertainties when the stakeholders plan to expand their growth reach. The researchers compile the necessary information that enlightens the CXOs about the current growth opportunities in a specific market and enables them to make the most of the opportunities.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Advanced Visualization Solution System for Neurology Market: Increase in Cases of Neurological Abnormalities Across the World to Drive the Market

Advanced Visualization Solution System for Neurology Market: Introduction. Advanced Visualization Solution (AVS) system has revolutionized the standard of surgery by providing two-dimensional or three-dimensional view of data. It actually decreases light exposure to eye, reduces light toxicity to the viewers, improves the ergonomics of surgeons, and provides a three-dimensional view...
MARKETS
biospace.com

Apixaban Drug Market: Rise in prevalence of venous thromboembolism-related diseases is projected to boost the market

Apixaban is an anticoagulant drug that is used to treat and prevent blood clots as well as stroke in patients who have nonvalvular atrial fibrillation. Moreover, apixaban is also used after hip or knee replacement surgery to avoid the formation of a blood clot, known as deep vein thrombosis (DVT), which can lead to blood clots in the lungs (pulmonary embolism). It is utilized as an alternative to warfarin and does not require blood testing or dietary restrictions. Apixaban belongs to a class of drugs known as factor Xa inhibitors. It works by inhibiting the activity of a natural substance that aids in the formation of blood clots.
INDUSTRY
biospace.com

Sleep Aids Market | Exclusive Trends and Future Aspect Analysis

The reports at TMR Research provide qualitative solutions that break the barriers of doubt or uncertainties when the stakeholders plan to expand their growth reach. The researchers compile the necessary information that enlightens the CXOs about the current growth opportunities in a specific market and enables them to make the most of the opportunities.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy