ELISA to Contribute Maximum Sales in the Calprotrectin Serum Immunoassay Market through 2031

Apixaban is an anticoagulant drug that is used to treat and prevent blood clots as well as stroke in patients who have nonvalvular atrial fibrillation. Moreover, apixaban is also used after hip or knee replacement surgery to avoid the formation of a blood clot, known as deep vein thrombosis (DVT), which can lead to blood clots in the lungs (pulmonary embolism). It is utilized as an alternative to warfarin and does not require blood testing or dietary restrictions. Apixaban belongs to a class of drugs known as factor Xa inhibitors. It works by inhibiting the activity of a natural substance that aids in the formation of blood clots.

