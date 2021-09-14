ELISA to Contribute Maximum Sales in the Calprotrectin Serum Immunoassay Market through 2031
Increasing Calprotrectin Serum Immunoassay Application in Inflammatory Bowel Disorders Diagnosis to Facilitate Growth. A recent study conducted by Fact.MR presents a deep-dive assessment of the current dynamics affecting the pace of the calprotectin serum immunoassay market growth. The report also reveals insights into calprotectin serum immunoassay demand outlook in terms of assay type, application, and end user between 2021 and 2031.www.biospace.com
