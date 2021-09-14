‘Ain’t Misbehavin’’ at Pioneer Theatre Company — Utah’s Warm Reunion with Live Theatre
The house lights dim and a warm wave of silence rushes over the audience. All eyes dart eagerly to the stage in collective anticipation — a sense of waiting that has lasted through each of the 547 days since Pioneer Theatre Company closed its doors. Karen Azenberg, artistic director of PTC, takes the stage and tearfully welcomes audiences back. We have waited, hoped and dreamt of this moment. Finally, we are here and, finally, live theatre is back.dailyutahchronicle.com
Comments / 0