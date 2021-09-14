‘Ain’t Misbehavin’’ at Pioneer Theatre Company — Utah’s Warm Reunion with Live Theatre

Elizabeth Youngman-Westphal Special to The Valley News “Mamma Mia!” is a hit! Supported by a rock-star cast, each song is performed with heart When the lights turned on Friday night, Sept. 3, at the beautifully appointed Old Town Temecula Community Theater there was a buzz in the air. Excitement prevailed at the dawning of a new era. Jason Green is heading up a new Board of Directors for the Temecula Valley Players, a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) California corporation. It will be up to Green and this Board to drum up community support to pay these performers. It’s called community theater to distinguish it from an Equity house. That is where the performers actually get paid. These are not amateurs because there isn’t any money to pay them. The Temecula Valley Players ar.

