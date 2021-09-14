Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems Market to Flourish with an Impressive CAGR During 2019 – 2027

Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems Market: Introduction. According to the report, the global blood glucose monitoring systems market was valued at US$ 15.4 Bn in 2018 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2019 to 2027. Blood glucose monitoring is used to analyze the concentration of glucose in the blood. Diabetes management is a vital procedure once a person is diagnosed with diabetes. Healthcare professionals recommend the patients to monitor the blood glucose level and their conditions. In terms of product, the global blood glucose monitoring systems market has been bifurcated into self-monitoring blood glucose systems and continuous glucose monitoring systems. The self-monitoring blood glucose systems segment captured the largest market share in 2018. The segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to rise in prevalence of diabetes. The self-monitoring blood glucose systems segment has been split into blood glucose meters, testing strips, lancing devices, and lancets. The testing strips sub-segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018. The continuous glucose monitoring systems segment has been segregated into sensors, transmitters, and receivers. The sensors sub-segment held the largest market share in 2018.