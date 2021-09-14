CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems Market to Flourish with an Impressive CAGR During 2019 – 2027

biospace.com
 9 days ago

Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems Market: Introduction. According to the report, the global blood glucose monitoring systems market was valued at US$ 15.4 Bn in 2018 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2019 to 2027. Blood glucose monitoring is used to analyze the concentration of glucose in the blood. Diabetes management is a vital procedure once a person is diagnosed with diabetes. Healthcare professionals recommend the patients to monitor the blood glucose level and their conditions. In terms of product, the global blood glucose monitoring systems market has been bifurcated into self-monitoring blood glucose systems and continuous glucose monitoring systems. The self-monitoring blood glucose systems segment captured the largest market share in 2018. The segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to rise in prevalence of diabetes. The self-monitoring blood glucose systems segment has been split into blood glucose meters, testing strips, lancing devices, and lancets. The testing strips sub-segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018. The continuous glucose monitoring systems segment has been segregated into sensors, transmitters, and receivers. The sensors sub-segment held the largest market share in 2018.

www.biospace.com

Comments / 0

Related
biospace.com

Laboratory Information Systems Market is estimated to Observe Considerable Growth to 2030 | TMR Research Study

The rising popularity of these systems can be attributed on the back of factors such as enhanced turnaround time, reduced specimen handling time, and increased productivity. Laboratory information systems are software that process, manage, and store data from all stages of medical tests and processes. The prime objective of these systems is delivering complete and accurate information to the laboratory staff, customers, and managers. The main functions of laboratory information systems are collection and analyzing laboratory data, report data to administration, report test results for patient care, etc. The benefits associated with the use of laboratory information systems will bring considerable growth opportunities.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Healthcare Payer Services Market – Know the Emerging Trends across the Market

The reports at TMR Research provide qualitative solutions that break the barriers of doubt or uncertainties when the stakeholders plan to expand their growth reach. The researchers compile the necessary information that enlightens the CXOs about the current growth opportunities in a specific market and enables them to make the most of the opportunities.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Automatic Pill Dispenser Market: Emerging Factors, Future Demands, and Key Players

The rising frequency of ailments, such as chronic illnesses like Alzheimer's and osteoarthritis, has fueled consumer demand for automated equipment. In addition to that , the increased demand for minimizing manual medication and drug count blunders is likely to come up as a prospective driver for the growth of the global automatic pill dispenser market in the years to come. Pharmacists, nurses, and carers are increasingly using automatic pill dispensers to keep track of their medications. The market growth curve is expected to be shaped by the constant improvement of healthcare technology, as well as the growing need for cost-effective solutions.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Viral Vaccines Market Size Estimated to Observe Significant Growth by 2031

Vaccines are biological preparations, generally produced from living organisms, which enhance immunity against a particular disease. Vaccines that prevent occurrence of a disease are called prophylactic vaccines and in some cases, those that treat diseases are called therapeutic vaccines. Read Report Overview - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/viral-vaccines-market.html. A vaccine is usually made from...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood Glucose Monitoring#Diabetes Management#Market Research#Cagr#Healthcare#B Braun Melsungen Ag#Agamatrix#Sd Biosensor Inc#Prodigy Diabetes Care#Llc#Dexcom Inc#Ypsomed Ag#Senseonics#Acon Laboratories Inc#Trending Reports
biospace.com

Contrast Enhanced Ultrasound Market: Emerging Trends, Business Growth Opportunities, Major Driving Factors

Global Contrast Enhanced Ultrasound Market: Overview. The advent of economical contrast agents, contrast imaging modes, and increased volume of ultrasound procedures are becoming an important part of ultrasound systems are all contributing to the expansion of the global contrast enhanced ultrasound market. In addition to that, compared to other technologies, contrast enhanced ultrasound (CEUS) is more patient-friendly, cost-effective, and radiation-free. This is likely to drive demand for contrast enhanced ultrasound in the market. In the battle against COVID-19, the necessity of using CEUS technology into point-of-care (PoC) diagnostics has been a significant learning.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Platelet Rich Plasma Market Current Scenario Analysis with Forecast to 2028

TMR Research is a leader in developing well-researched reports. The expertise of the researchers at TMR Research makes the report stand out from others. TMR Research reports help the stakeholders and CXOs make impactful decisions through a unique blend of innovation and analytical thinking. The use of innovation and analytical thinking while structuring a report assures complete and ideal information of the current status of the market to the stakeholders.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Micro Syringe Pump Market Demand, Insights and Forecast up to 2031

A syringe pump is used to deliver precise amount of liquid sample in highly sensitive research and industrial environments. Manual micro syringe pump is a cost-effective solution used for perfusion or withdrawal of liquids. Read Report Overview - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/micro-syringe-pump-market.html. Key Drivers and Opportunities of Global Micro Syringe Pump Market. Focus...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sanofi
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
biospace.com

Pharmaceutical Cleaning Validation Market Segments, Leading Player, Application and Forecast Analysis

Global Pharmaceutical Cleaning Validation Market: Overview. Numerous scientific advances have aided this new wave of pharmaceutical manufacturing revolution. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is encouraging these developments by taking a more practical approach to regulation, which helps the industry speed up the development of therapies and life-saving medications. Cleaning validation is in high demand to guarantee medication safety, monitor impurities and residues, and other possible pollutants that might cause cross-contamination from earlier produced batches. Cleaning validation has become an important part of pharmaceutical production processes, therefore there is a rising need to raise awareness and educate market participants about it. These factors are likely to support growth of the global pharmaceutical cleaning validation market in the years to come.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Dental Removal Instrument Market is Set to Grow According to Latest Research Report by Transparency Market Research

Global Dental Removal Instrument Market: Introduction. A wide selection of dental instruments and dental tools are manufactured by reputable companies in the dental industry. These products include scalers, curettes, serrated cotton pliers, dental mirrors, and surgical instrument cleaners for the removal of dental implants. These devices are used to examine teeth for decay, calculus, furcations, and other abnormalities.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Insulin Biosimilars Market | Rapid Rise in the Prevalence of Diabetes Worldwide Accentuates its Demand

TMR Research is a leader in developing well-researched reports. The expertise of the researchers at TMR Research makes the report stand out from others. TMR Research reports help the stakeholders and CXOs make impactful decisions through a unique blend of innovation and analytical thinking. The use of innovation and analytical thinking while structuring a report assures complete and ideal information of the current status of the market to the stakeholders.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Artificial Disc Replacement Market Size Observe Significant Surge during 2021-2031

Global Artificial Disc Replacement Market: Snapshot. Surge in different sports-related injuries and trauma-related injuries across the globe is projected to push the sales opportunities in the global artificial disc replacement market in the forecast period 2021–2031. Apart from this, increased number of orthopedic surgeries is one of the key factors fueling demand avenues in the market.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Tablet Coatings Market Size to Witness Significant Growth during 2021-2031

The increasing adoption of orphan drugs and the rising popularity of generics in the medical sector is a prime factor augmenting the growth of the global tablet coatings market. Tablet coating is the external covering of a tablet with a layer/substance. The coats utilized reach from the conventional glossing over to the current polymer and polysaccharides-based coats.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Size, Revenue, Trends, Competitive Landscape Study & Analysis, Forecast To 2027

According to a report by Reports and Data, the Continuous Glucose Monitoring devices market was valued at USD 3.45 Billion in 2019 and is estimated to reach USD 14.7 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 19.2%. Estimating and identifying appropriate blood glucose level in patients through continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) devices is a vital component of therapy success. Continuous glucose monitoring evolved from enzyme-based electrochemical glucose sensors. It is an instrument with a small sensor attached with a transmitter for daily diabetes management. The Continuous Glucose Monitoring devices aid in better diabetes management by proactively tracking glucose level fluctuations in interstitial fluid as a basis for improving metabolic control. CGM devices help in reducing the risk of hyperglycemia & hypoglycemia.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Triclabendazole Market: Increase in prevalence of fascioliasis is expected to drive the market

Triclabendazole was first used to treat Fasciola hepatica infections in animals in the early 1980s. It has established itself as the primary anti-fluke medication on the market due to its strong action against immature flukes. Triclobendazole has recently been used to treat human cases of fascioliasis; and currently, it is the treatment of choice for this infection as well.
INDUSTRY
biospace.com

Dental Obturators Market Size to Grow Exponentially during the Assessment Period 2021-2031

The increasing popularity of less complicated surgical treatments for preventing any risk of infection among patients is prognosticated to augment the growth of the global dental obturators market. An obturator is essential for a tracheostomy tube, which has three sorts and various parts; the external cannula with neck plate, internal cannula, and obturators, which is utilized to embed a tracheostomy tube. The obturator fits inside the cylinder and gives a smooth surface to the tracheostomy to go through.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Central Fill Pharmacy Market: Pressure on Pharmacies to Reduce Medication Errors Propels the Global Market

Central fill pharmacies have gained attention in the past couple of years, as these are the source of specialty drugs. This is one of the key factors driving the global central fill pharmacy market. Moreover, increase in the geriatric population and pressure on pharmacies to reduce medication errors propels the global central fill pharmacy market. Increase in shift toward automation, which helps reduce labor cost, augments the global market.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy