Joshua Bekenstein ’80 is the newest senior trustee of the Yale Corporation, the University’s highest governing body. Bekenstein has served as a trustee since 2013, where he was the chair of the Corporation’s School of Medicine committee and Development and Alumni Affairs committee. The senior trustee is selected by University President Peter Salovey in consultation with the other trustees on the Corporation, and Bekenstein will be succeeding Catharine Bond Hill GRD ’85, who served in that role from 2018 until the end of her most recent term on June 30.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO