Fall 2021 Survivors Group Structured as Peer-Based Support Group
The Campus Sexual and Relationship Violence Center announces its Fall 2021 Survivors Group. The Survivors Group is facilitated by SRVC advocates and structured as a peer-based support group for university students. Participation with the Survivors Group will help victims/survivors know they are not alone, others empathize and a healing path is possible. All victim/survivor services are confidential and available at no cost.news.uark.edu
