MANRRS Hosting Social and Interest Meeting, All Majors Welcome
The U of A MANRRS chapter is hosting a social and interest meeting today for anyone on campus interested in learning more about the group. The event is 4:40-6 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 14, on the Hawkins Family Terrace on the south side of the AFLS Building. All interested students, from any major, are encouraged to join the group for pizza, to learn more about membership and meet this year's officers and advisers.news.uark.edu
