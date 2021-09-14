Harry Kane 2021 – Net Worth, Salary and Endorsements

Tottenham star Harry Kane urged to pick up his form by Stan Collymore. Speaking to Mirror (h/t Express), Stan Collymore has urged Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane to stop moping on his failed transfer and get back to form. The former Liverpool forward was the latest name to blast Kane over his poor form as he went on to claim that Kane will not get his dream move to Manchester City next season if he keeps on with this form.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO