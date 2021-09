Lexi Remiker is already at home on the Stewart’s Woods cross country course behind Verona Area High School. The Verona sophomore used her familiarity with the course to finish 51st overall out of 159 runners and took 27th in the eight-team field of Division 1 runners with a time of 21 minutes, 51 seconds on Saturday, Sept. 4, in Verona.

