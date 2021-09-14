Students Winning Incentives For Vaccination; Next Drawing: Sept. 15
Beating Texas over the weekend was great. Winning four tickets and a parking pass to witness the victory: priceless. Max Brigance, a sophomore in the Fulbright College of Arts & Sciences, won the Razorback football prize package during the second weekly drawing for vaccination incentives offered by the university. He is one of more than 20 students who walked away with prizes last week including $500 scholarships, $100 parking permit credits and other incentives, just for getting a COVID-19 vaccination.news.uark.edu
Comments / 0