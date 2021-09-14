Professor's Research on the Gender Effects of COVID-19 Informs Policy at Federal, State Level
U of A professor Gema Zamarro's work on the gender effects of COVID-19 has now helped inform policy decisions at the federal and local level. The Department of the Treasury mentioned her research in a ruling implementing the Coronavirus State Fiscal Recovery Fund and the Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Fund established under the American Rescue Plan Act. The county of Kaua'i in Hawaii cited her findings in a resolution about urging equity, inclusion and social and economic justice principles in COVID-related recovery initiatives.news.uark.edu
