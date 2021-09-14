Harvard’s Fossil Fuel Divestment is a Hard-Fought, Symbolic Victory

Manuel A. Yepes ’24, a Crimson Editorial editor, lives in Cabot House. Good Will Hunting is one of the classic movies every Harvard student needs to watch at least once. During one of my many repeated viewings, I paid particular attention to the bar scene, where Matt Damon’s character, Will Hunting, gets into an argument with a Harvard student at a bar. Amid an intellectual cockfight, Matt Damon tells the student that one of the few certainties in life that he’ll one day discover is the fact that the student “dropped a hundred and fifty grand on a f----n' education [he] could’ve got for a dollar fifty in late charges at the public library.” While that’s true, the Harvard student concedes, he’ll have a degree, and that’s what seems to matter at the end of the day.

