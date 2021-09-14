CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harvard’s Fossil Fuel Divestment is a Hard-Fought, Symbolic Victory

Harvard Crimson
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis staff editorial solely represents the majority view of The Crimson Editorial Board. Harvard has finally divested from fossil fuels, in all but name. Last Thursday, Harvard affiliates received what at first glance seemed like a pretty unremarkable email: another laundry list of University actions to combat climate change, this time with the subject “Climate Change: Update on Harvard Action.” But the discrete phrasing hid a shocking policy reversal: Harvard, after years of sparring with advocates, said it will allow its remaining investments in the fossil fuel industry to expire while avoiding new investments in the sector.

Harvard’s decision to ditch fossil fuel holdings reflects a shift

Editor’s note: This article is republished as it appears in The Conversation, an independent news publisher that works with academics worldwide to disseminate research-based articles and commentary. The University of Oregon partners with The Conversation to bring the expertise and views of its faculty members to a wide audience. For more information, see the note following this story.
Harvard Crimson

What Makes Harvard Different?

Manuel A. Yepes ’24, a Crimson Editorial editor, lives in Cabot House. Good Will Hunting is one of the classic movies every Harvard student needs to watch at least once. During one of my many repeated viewings, I paid particular attention to the bar scene, where Matt Damon’s character, Will Hunting, gets into an argument with a Harvard student at a bar. Amid an intellectual cockfight, Matt Damon tells the student that one of the few certainties in life that he’ll one day discover is the fact that the student “dropped a hundred and fifty grand on a f----n' education [he] could’ve got for a dollar fifty in late charges at the public library.” While that’s true, the Harvard student concedes, he’ll have a degree, and that’s what seems to matter at the end of the day.
Harvard Crimson

To President Bacow, From Harvard Faculty for Divestment

Joyce E. Chaplin is a Professor of Early American History. Scott V. Edwards is a Professor of Organismic and Evolutionary Biology. Caren G. Solomon is an Associate Professor of Medicine at the Harvard Medical School. They are members of Harvard Faculty for Divestment. To President Bacow and the Fellows of...
harvardmagazine.com

Has Harvard “Divested”?

Perhaps more than any other issue, questions about Harvard’s endowment investments in fossil-fuel production and advocacy in favor of divesting any such assets have dominated campus discussion during the past nine years, generating student activism and protests, engaging faculty debates and resolutions, and eliciting alumni opinions and contested Overseer elections. At times, all that activity can seem to shed more heat than light on the underlying stakes: global warming and the University’s role in addressing it. One such instance has arisen recently, in the response to a Harvard statement about its climate-related activity, when the rhetoric about divestment has perhaps decoupled from the reality of institutional investors’ responses to the challenge of climate change. Herewith, an analysis of what has transpired.
Benzinga

Harvard Will Move Away From Fossil Fuel Investments: Why It Matters

After years of pressure from activists — from law students protesting fossil-fuel investing companies like Exxon (NASDAQ: XOM) to others interrupting college football games to command attention of the issue — Harvard will divest from fossil fuels. What Happened: University President Lawrence Bacow announced in an open letter that “legacy...
Boston Globe

After years of urging, Harvard reaches a divestment moment

University’s break from fossil fuels could have widespread impact. I was struck by the recent article regarding Harvard’s divestment from fossil fuels (“Fossil fuels cut from Harvard’s portfolio,” Page A1, Sept. 11). The letter sent by Harvard president Lawrence Bacow stated that Harvard will not make any new fossil fuel investments and will let others be phased out over time. However, what is truly significant is that Harvard has written a letter to the entire Harvard community of staff, students, and 400,000 alumni to say that climate change “is the most consequential threat facing humanity.” By addressing all alumni as well as students, Harvard has promoted a level of understanding that reaches into every segment of society, encouraging actions at all levels.
Yale Daily News

Harvard vows to pull investments from fossil fuel industry, leaving Yale behind

Harvard University — Yale’s fiercest rival — announced on Thursday that it would end all investments in the fossil fuel industry. The decision leaves Yale with a dwindling number of peers who have kept investments in the industry. Harvard President Lawrence Bacow said that the university has ended its direct...
Connecticut Public

Harvard University Will Stop Investing In Fossil Fuels After Years Of Public Pressure

Harvard University says it will end its investments in fossil fuels, a move that activists — both on and off campus — have been pushing the university to make for years. In a Thursday message to the Harvard community, President Lawrence Bacow said that endowment managers don't intend to make any more direct investments in companies that explore or develop fossil fuels and that its legacy investments in private equity funds with fossil fuel holdings "are in runoff mode and will end as these partnerships are liquidated."
Harvard Crimson

Harvard’s English Department is Better Than ‘The Chair,’ I Promise

Sandra Oh as Ji-Yoon and Jordan Tyson as Capri in episode 101 of "The Chair." By Courtesy of Eliza Morse/Netflix. A white male professor is “cancelled“ for inappropriate and insensitive acts that provoke outrage among students. Another male professor frequently interrupts his female co-professor, completely changing the direction of class discussion. A young Black professor struggles to get tenure. Did this all happen on Netflix’s “The Chair,” or did it happen at Harvard? The answer is, well, both.
Harvard Crimson

What Wasn’t in my Harvard Acceptance Letter

Nicole B. Alexander ’24, a Crimson Editorial editor, lives in Kirkland House. Once upon a time, you were everything I wanted. You landed in my unsuspecting arms — or inbox rather — at a time when I needed you most. You were the only thing I could hold close while...
Harvard Crimson

As Activists March on Washington, Harvard Should Stand Behind TPS Residency

This staff editorial solely represents the majority view of The Crimson Editorial Board. The Harvard community is about to witness a rousing example of the sort of transformative leadership administrators so often urge us, students, to aspire to. No, we’re not talking about Harvard’s understated divestment announcement. Instead, students should look to the Harvard custodians, staff, and activists marching on Washington next week.
Harvard Crimson

To Faculty, With Gratitude

This staff editorial solely represents the majority view of The Crimson Editorial Board. The pandemic’s hold on the past four semesters has called for reinventing approaches to teaching, managing, and learning. It has also fueled hardship and anxiety. The masks we still don in lecture halls are reminders that, even with some restrictions relaxed, Covid continues to rearrange campus. Students have largely been the center of conversations on how Covid-19 has impacted Harvard, but the no-less-important plight of professors, administrators, janitors, proctors, tutors, and many other administrative roles has largely flown under the radar.
Harvard Crimson

FAS Committee to Announce Future Course Registration Proposal in December

During shopping week — seen here in January 2020 — students are free to attend any lecture that piques their interest, often leading to overcrowding. By Amanda Y. Su. The Committee on Course Registration announced Wednesday it will reveal its proposal for the College’s future course registration model in December, which could spell the end of the current shopping week system.
Harvard Crimson

Five Unions, Five Contracts: Unions Rally for Contracts and Benefits

More than 120 members and supporters of five Harvard unions at various stages of contract negotiations with the University jointly rallied for contracts and benefits Tuesday. By Meimei Xu. More than 120 members and supporters of five Harvard unions at various stages of contract negotiations with the University jointly rallied...
Harvard Crimson

Bacow ‘Very Pleased’ By Response to Covid Guidelines on Campus

A month after affiliates returned to campus, University President Lawrence S. Bacow lauded the efficacy of Harvard's Covid-19 protocols and the willingness of students, faculty, and staff to follow them. By Ryan N. Gajarawala. About a month after Harvard’s campus came back to life, University President Lawrence S. Bacow lauded...
