MLB

Red Sox at Mariners lineups: You heard the man, it's go time

By Over the Monster
chatsports.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Red Sox take their high-wire act to the Pacific Northwest to face Logan Gilbert and the Seattle Mariners tonight behind Eduardo Rodriguez (10:10 p.m., NESN). The Sox put up a good fight in Chicago against the mighty White Sox, and the task only gets a little easier among the 12th Men in Washington State. This is why it’s go time for Eduardo Rodriguez, per our own Matt Collins, who #Ed crosses at his own peril. Gilbert, a promising rookie, could be lights out tonight or get lit up, as it goes for talented rookies, and you know which one we want, friends.

