Red Sox at Mariners lineups: You heard the man, it’s go time

The Red Sox lost their second straight game to the Rays yesterday but will try to claw back into the series tonight behind Nathan Eovaldi (7:10 p.m., NESN). You don’t need to tell me things are bad. Things stink! But the only thing the Sox can do is win the game in front of them. That is tonight’s matchup against Shane McClanahan and the Rays. Probably not a good idea for Eovaldi to come out and throw at anyone, despite how bad the Sox are feeling about yesterday’s meltdown, which I only mention because a certain MLB.com Red Sox reporter suggested as much before deleting the tweet. If the Sox are out for blood, it’s the standings from which they’ll need to take it. Apparently standings have blood now. You heard it here first. I hope, at least.

MLB ・ 14 DAYS AGO