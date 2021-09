While Almost Famous debuted more than 20 years ago, the film and its soundtrack – both love letters to rock’n’roll – have remained as relevant as ever for Nancy Wilson. In fact, the Heart co-founder, who composed the soundtrack with her ex-husband and writer-director Cameron Crowe, has never really left Almost Famous and Stillwater behind. Most recently, the Almost Famous soundtrack was reissued as an expansive, limited-edition box set featuring tracks from The Beach Boys, Joni Mitchell, The Who, and more, as well as unreleased material from Stillwater most written for the movie by Crowe, Wilson, and Grammy Award-winning guitarist, Peter Frampton.

