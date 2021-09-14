Arlene H. Martin, 85, of Lititz, died peacefully on Friday, September 10, 2021 at Pleasant View Retirement Community, Manheim. Born in Manheim, she was the daughter of the late Elias and Anna Frysinger Hornberger. Arlene was the loving wife of John W. Martin who died in 1970. She was a faithful and active member of Salem United Methodist Church, Manheim, where she had taught Sunday School and served as the church treasurer. Arlene retired from the Penn Township Municipality in 2001 as the office manager. A devoted Christian, her church family was important to her. She was a giver who was always making friends with her gentle personality and kind heart. One of Arlene's greatest joys came from spending time with her family. An avid card player, she was a member of numerous card clubs for the majority of her lifetime.