Irvine, CA

23-year-old man pleads guilty in attack on senior in Irvine

By City News Staff
 9 days ago
Keven Quiroz | Photo courtesy of Irvine Police Department

A Tustin resident pleaded guilty Monday and was immediately sentenced to time already served in jail for assaulting a 69-year-old man in Irvine over a dispute about an unleashed dog.

Keven Alexander Quiroz, 23, admitted to assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury, according to court records. Quiroz, who was in jail from the end of March until he posted $10,000 bail on May 20, was sentenced to 106 days in jail and placed on two years of formal probation.

As part of the plea deal, a felony charge of inflicting injury on an elder adult was dismissed.

In an attempt to generate leads, police released video of the attack, which occurred about 7 p.m. March 19 at Sierra Vista Middle School. The surveillance video and photos led to an anonymous tip, which resulted in the suspect’s arrest, according to Sgt. Karie Davies of the Irvine Police Department.

Quiroz was arrested at his apartment in Tustin, and police also seized a rifle from his vehicle, according to Davies, who said investigators suspect the attack stemmed from a dispute over Quiroz letting his dog off- leash.

Be one with the Cats
8d ago

So this guy had his dog unleashed in public and gravely injured a senior who was kind enough to tell him that's wrong? Wow, I bet his parents are very proud of him right now.

